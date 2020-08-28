China Distance Education Holdings Limited Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

BEIJING, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) - Get Report ("CDEL", or the "Company"), a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China, today announced that it held its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2020 AGM") on August 28, 2020. Each of the proposals submitted for shareholder approval at the 2020 AGM has been approved. Specifically, the shareholders have passed resolutions approving:

Re-election of Carol Yu and Liankui Hu as class C directors of the Company. Approval and ratification of (i) re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 ; and (ii) authorization to the board of directors and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP.

About China Distance Education Holdings Limited

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a leading provider of online education and value-added services for professionals and corporate clients in China. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals seeking to obtain and maintain professional licenses and to enhance their job skills through our professional development courses in China in the areas of accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction, legal and other industries. The Company also offers online test preparation courses for self-taught learners pursuing higher education diplomas or degrees, and practical accounting training courses for college students and working professionals. In addition, the Company provides business services to corporate clients, including but not limited to tax advisory and accounting outsourcing services. For further information, please visit http://ir.cdeledu.com.

Contacts:

In China:

China Distance Education Holdings LimitedJiao JiaoTel: +86-10-8231-9999 ext. 1826Email: IR@cdeledu.com

The Piacente Group, Inc. Xi Zhang Tel: +86-10-6508-0677E-mail: dl@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc. Brandi PiacenteTel: +1 212-481-2050Email: dl@tpg-ir.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-distance-education-holdings-limited-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301120186.html

SOURCE China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.