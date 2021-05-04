China Dezocine Market Investigation Report 2021-2025 Featuring Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (Jialuoning) & Nanjing Yoko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Yikeding)

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Dezocine Market, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dezocine is an opioid analgesic that relieves pain. Dezocine was launched in China in 2009 and has been widely used in general anesthesia induction, postoperative analgesia, and preemptive analgesia.According to the analyst's market research, the sales of Dezocine had a growth trend from 2016 to 2019.

The revenue in 2020 was approximately CNY2.06 billion, though it decreased by 6.18% compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 epidemic. The CAGR of sales from 2016 to 2020 is 8.77%. Therefore, the analyst analyzes that, with the improvement of the epidemic situation, the sales of Dezocine in China are expected to have a recovery growth in 2021-2025.

In the Chinese pharmaceutical market, narcotic analgesics have grown very fast in recent years, mainly due to massive surgeries in China. According to Chinese statistics, there will be more than 50 million operations in 2019, and the amount of surgeries is increasing year by year. In narcotic analgesics, Dezocine accounts for up to 60% of the market share. Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Dezocine1.1 Indications for Dezocine 1.2 Development of Dezocine in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Dezocine in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Dezocine sales in China 2 Sales of Dezocine in China, 2016-20202.1 Sales Value of Dezocine 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Region 2.2 Sales Volume of Dezocine 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region 2.3 Sales of Dezocine by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020 2.3.1 Injection 2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms 3 Analysis of Major Dezocine Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020 3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Dezocine Manufacturers 3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume 3.2 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of Jialuoning (YRPG's Dezocine) in China 3.3 Nanjing Yoko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 3.3.1 Enterprise Profile 3.3.2 Sales of Yikeding (Nanjing Yoko's Dezocine) in China 4 Prices of Dezocine for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-20214.1 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (Jialuoning) 4.2 Nanjing Yoko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Yikeding) 5 Prospect of Chinese Dezocine drug Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Dezocine Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Dezocine Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

