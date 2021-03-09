BEIJING, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a retired Olympic champion skater, CPPCC National Committee member Yang Yang has a vision on helping grow sports participation into a lifestyle choice among wider public in China.

BEIJING, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a retired Olympic champion skater, CPPCC National Committee member Yang Yang has a vision on helping grow sports participation into a lifestyle choice among wider public in China. She is also confident in popularizing winter sports in China, especially as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games approach.

&amp;amp;#160;

video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKKSfFAwIPc

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-daily-former-olympian-drafts-proposal-for-cppcc-session-301242935.html

SOURCE China Daily