China Cosmetics Markets Report 2020-2026: China Is The Second Largest Market Of Cosmetic Products After United States In Terms Of Revenue And Consumption

The Chinese Cosmetics Market is anticipated to undergo rapid growth during the next five years owing to the burgeoning demand for premium cosmetics and the increasing number of working women populations who tend to spend more on cosmetic products. Increasing number of beauty salons are also aiding to the Chinese Cosmetics Market. Moreover, the increasing per capita expenditure on personal appearance and the growth in the beauty and cosmetics market are some of the other factors expected to propel the demand for cosmetics market in China. China is the second largest market of cosmetic products after United States in terms of revenue and consumption. The beauty and personal care market is facing the burgeoning demand owing to the increasing urbanization and social media influence. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the cosmetics market in China by 2026.The Chinese Cosmetics Market is segmented based on type, demography, distribution channel and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into skin care, hair care, bath & shower products, makeup & color cosmetics and fragrances & deodorants. Skincare products accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and the segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the next five years as well. Color cosmetics, which largely includes face makeup, is still an emerging segment and is gaining popularity among the younger consumers.Based on distribution channel, the Chinese Cosmetics Market is categorized into online and offline channels. The offline channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive retail stores, beauty parlors/salon and multi branded retail stores. More than 70 percent of cosmetics sales revenue in China come from e-commerce sites like Alibaba's Tmall and JD.com.Some of the major players operating in the Chinese Cosmetics Market are Jiangsu LONGLIQI Bio-Science Co, Ltd. (Longrich), Shanghai Inoherb Cosmetics Co, Ltd., JALA Corporation, Zhejiang Osmun Group, Zhejiang Proya Cosmetics Co, Ltd, Tianjin Yumeijing Group Co, Ltd., Softto Co, Ltd., BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited, Guangzhou Huanya Cosmetics Technology Co, Ltd. and Guangdong Marubi Biotechnology Co, Ltd., among others. The market is witnessing emergence of global brands as the country imports most of its cosmetic products from countries like South Korea and Japan. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on China Cosmetics Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. China Cosmetics Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type (Skin care, Hair Care, Bath & Shower products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics, Fragrances & Deodorants)6.2.2. By Demography (Men, Women)6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Offline (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Exclusive Retail Stores, Beauty Parlors/Salon, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online)6.2.4. By Region6.2.5. By Company (2020)6.3. Market Attractiveness Index 7. China Skin Care Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Distribution Channel7.2.2. By Demography7.3. Pricing Analysis 8. China Hair Care Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.1.1. By Value8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Distribution Channel8.2.2. By Demography8.3. Pricing Analysis 9. China Bath & Shower Products Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.1.1. By Value9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Distribution Channel9.2.2. By Demography9.3. Pricing Analysis 10. China Makeup & Color Cosmetics Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.1.1. By Value10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.2.1. By Distribution Channel10.2.2. By Demography10.3. Pricing Analysis 11. China Deodorants & Fragrances Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.1.1. By Value11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.2.1. By Distribution Channel11.2.2. By Demography11.3. Pricing Analysis 12. Import-Export Analysis 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Challenges 14. Value Chain Analysis 15. Market Trends & Development 16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape 17. China Economic Profile 18. Competitive Landscape18.1. Competition Outlook (Top 10 Companies)18.1.1. Jiangsu LONGLIQI Bio-Science Co, Ltd. (Longrich)18.1.2. Shanghai Inoherb Cosmetics Co, Ltd.18.1.3. JALA Corporation18.1.4. Zhejiang Osmun Group18.1.5. Zhejiang Proya Cosmetics Co, Ltd18.1.6. Tianjin Yumeijing Group Co, Ltd.18.1.7. Softto Co, Ltd.18.1.8. BaWang International (Group) Holding Limited18.1.9. Guangzhou Huanya Cosmetics Technology Co, Ltd. 18.1.10. Guangdong Marubi Biotechnology Co, Ltd. 19. Strategic RecommendationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51sa9n

