China Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report 2020

Research on Commercial Vehicle ADAS: Truck ADAS is a Stagnant Market and Bus Welcomes CVISCommercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Report, 2020, highlights ADAS use by leading bus and truck OEMs and status quo of commercial vehicle ADAS suppliers. Commercial vehicle (incl. bus and truck) are easy to cause accidents on account of large size, more blind spots and driver's fatigue. ADAS functions like emergency braking system, lane keeping system, and driver monitoring system are however effective solutions to fewer accidents. Commercial vehicle ADAS by function can be divided into warning, control and connection types. ADAS features for connectivity are advanced driver assistance capabilities coming out with the progress in intelligent transport, smart city and vehicle telematics technologies, and still under improvement. Commercial Vehicle ADAS Delivers Single Functions and Lags Behind Passenger Car ADAS in Development Commercial vehicle model update is far slower than passenger car due to relatively low total sales. Commercial vehicle ADAS offers single functions and falls behind passenger car ADAS in application. Take China's passenger car market as an example, L2 models have seized over 15% of total sales, compared with L2 trucks which are just spawned. Zhu Qixin, the general manager of FAW Jiefang, argues that L2 trucks will be promoted from 2021 to 2023. ADAS capabilities on mass-produced trucks are led by ACC, AEBS, LDW, DMS, FCW and blind spot monitor (BSM). The new Mercedes-Benz Actros is the world's first series produced truck enabling L2 autonomy at all speeds. In September 2020, Daimler released its fifth-generation emergency braking assistant Active Brake Assist (ABA 5). With synergy between radar and camera systems, if ABA 5 recognizes the danger of an accident with a preceding vehicle, a stationary obstacle or a pedestrian that is either oncoming, crossing, walking in their own lane or suddenly stopping in shock, an optical or acoustic warning can be issued to the driver first. If the driver does not respond adequately, in a second stage the system initiates partial braking with 3 meters per second - around 50 percent of the maximum braking power. If the threat of a collision continues, ABA 5 can execute automatic maximum full-stop braking within the system limits. Under certain preconditions it actively supports the driver in the longitudinal and lateral guidance of the truck and can automatically maintain the following distance, accelerate and steer. In late 2019, "Zhitu Pilot", an intelligent driving assistance system for FAW Jiefang J7 high-class intelligent heavy truck, made a debut. The system offers such ADAS features as lane keeping system (LKS), ACC, AEBS, driver fatigue detection and forward collision warning (FCW). For hardware, the vehicle is added with radars and cameras, with price not much higher than Jiefang J7 general version. At the end of 2019, Shaanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd. unveiled Delong X6000, a heavy duty truck packing ADAS functions like LDW, DMS, environmental monitoring system, ACC and AEBS. A combination of factors are behind slow application of commercial vehicle ADAS, one of which is the restriction from drive-by-wire chassis. It is easier to use ADAS for warning while applying ADAS functions for control requires chassis-by-wire open enough and lower threshold. WABCO and Knorr are the two key Tier 1 suppliers of commercial vehicle steering and braking systems. Chinese commercial vehicle OEMs are also awaiting mature homemade chassis-by-wire solutions. Examples include Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co., Ltd. whose chassis-by-wire solution is being tested. Key Topics Covered:

1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Industry Overview1.1 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Technologies and Capabilities1.1.1 Automotive ADAS Technology Definition and Its Use in Commercial Vehicle1.1.2 Necessity of ADAS Use in Commercial Vehicle1.1.3 Classification of Main ADAS Features for Commercial Vehicle1.1.4 ADAS Capabilities for Prompts and Warnings1.1.5 ADAS Capabilities for Control1.1.6 ADAS Capabilities for Connectivity1.1.7 Mainstream ADAS Solutions for Commercial Vehicle and Features1.1.8 Typical Scenarios of ADAS Use for Commercial Vehicle and the Technologies1.1.9 Functional Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle ADAS in Different Development Stages1.2 Policies and Regulations1.2.1 Policies and Regulations on Commercial Vehicle ADAS Worldwide1.2.2 China's Policies and Regulations on Commercial Vehicle ADAS1.2.3 Rapid Advances in Active Safety/ADAS Laws and Regulations in China1.3 Status Quo of the Market1.3.1 Current Development of Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market1.3.2 Product Structure in Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market1.3.3 Brand Structure in Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market1.3.4 ADAS Penetration in Commercial Vehicle in China1.3.5 Chinese Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers' Efforts in ADAS Autonomous Driving Field 2 ADAS Application of Truck Manufacturers2.1 Volkswagen2.2 Volvo2.3 Daimler2.4 FOTON2.5 Dongfeng Motor Corporation2.6 Sinotruk Jinan Truck Co., Ltd.2.7 FAW Jiefang2.8 Shaanxi Automobile Group Co., Ltd.2.9 SAIC Hongyan2.10 C&C Trucks Co., Ltd. 3 ADAS Application of Bus Manufacturers3.1 SAIC MAXUS3.2 JMC3.3 Yutong Bus3.4 King Long3.5 CRRC3.6 Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd.3.7 ADAS Configuration of Other Bus Manufacturers 4 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Technology Providers4.1 JIMU Intelligent4.2 Maxieye4.3 AIDriving4.4 China Satellite Navigation and Communication Co., Ltd.4.5 ADASPLUS4.6 Reconova4.7 Freetech4.8 Mobileye4.9 Smarter Eye4.10 Soterea4.11 Hangzhou Hopechart IoT Technology Co., Ltd. 5 Status Quo and Tendencies of the Industry5.1 ADAS Aftermarket Trend5.2 ADAS+DMS Integration Trend5.3 OE ADAS Upgrading from Warning to Braking Capability5.4 Chassis-by-wire Predicament before AEB Mounting on Vehicle5.5 China Safety Coach Assessment Programme (C-SCAP)

