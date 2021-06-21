China CNY75.56 Million Ruxolitinib Markets, 2017-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Ruxolitinib Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ruxolitinib was developed by Novartis Pharma Schweiz AG. It is an orally bioavailable Janus-associated kinase (JAK) inhibitor with selectivity for subtypes JAK1 and JAK2. Its product is used for the treatment of medium and high-risk myelofibrosis in China.

Ruxolitinib was firstly approved for listing in the United States in 2011. Its product JAKAVI was approved for listing in China in 2017 and was included in China's medical insurance in 2019. As of the first half of 2021, Novartis Pharma Schweiz AG is the only manufacturer in the Chinese Ruxolitinib market.According to the market research, the sales value of Ruxolitinib in China has increased year by year from 2017 to 2020, with the highest growth rate of Ruxolitinib in 2020 (4030%).

The sales value of Ruxolitinib in China reached CNY75.56 million in 2020. The main reason is that Ruxolitinib was included in the national medical insurance in China at the end of 2019, which led to the growth of sales and sales volume. In addition, the research found that Ruxolitinib has the potential to accelerate the recovery of patients with new coronary pneumonia and reduce the demand for intensive care and mechanical ventilation. Therefore, with the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, the sales of Ruxolitinib have increased significantly. The CAGR of the sales value of Ruxolitinib from 2017 to 2020 is 1136.15% in China.The analyst predicts that with the increase in the number of indications, the sales of Ruxolitinib in the Chinese market will continue to grow from 2021 to 2025. The specific indications of Ruxolitinib vary from country to country. Ruxolitinib has been approved for the treatment of MF patients in 101 countries, and also it has been approved for the treatment of PV patients in more than 75 countries.

At present, China has only approved Ruxolitinib for the treatment of moderate to high-risk MF patients. Therefore, China's Ruxolitinib is suitable for the treatment of patients with MF. Due to the growth of indications in Ruxolitinib in China, the market will also expand and sales will continue to rise. Topics Covered:

