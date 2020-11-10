China CNY146.45 Million Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives Markets, 2014-2019 & 2020-2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on China's Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sales value of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives reached CNY146.45 million in 2019, the CAGR was -24.7% in 2015 to 2019.Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives, is a drug that improves the energy metabolism of cells, has aroused a wide concern at home and abroad after years of clinical application because of its prominent curative effect on the nervous system. At present, the clinical applications mainly include cerebral and nervous system diseases, vascular diseases, ulcer diseases and burns.

According to this research, the global growth of the patented nervous system drugs is slowing down. The drugs used to treat cranial nerve and cerebral circulation systems are experiencing a market downturn. However, the market performance is quite different in China. In recent years, the drug demand from the neurology departments of Chinese hospitals is growing continuously with the rapid development of the pathogenesis of common neurological diseases and clinical pharmacology. Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives is a big variety and a pillar nervous system drug in clinical applications in China.

In recent years, the main reason for the decline in sales of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in the Chinese market is the continuous decline in sales of injections, and the sales of other dosage forms have an upward trend. The market was dominated by Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Harbin Sanctity Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jilin Connell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., etc., with CR5 reaching over 90%. Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. captured the biggest market share, whose market share exceeded 28.2% by sales value in 2019.

The sales of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives injections in the Chinese market are showing a declining trend, but the sales of other dosage forms, such as gels, are rising rapidly. It is expected that the overall sales of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China may rebound in the next few years. Topics Covered:

Development environment of the Chinese Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives market

Market Size of the Chinese Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives market 2015-2019

Market Size of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives by regions in China 2015-2019

2015-2019 Market Share of major manufacturers of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China 2015-2019

2015-2019 Prices of major manufacturers of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China 2019-2020

2019-2020 Forecast on the Chinese Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives market 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concept of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives1.1 Indications1.2 Development History of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China1.3 Governmental Approval of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China 2 Overview of Chinese Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives Market, 2015-20192.1 Sales Value of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China2.1.1 Overall Sales Value of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China2.1.2 Sales Value in Different Regions of China2.2 Sales Volume of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China2.2.2 Sales Volume in Different Regions of China2.3 Market Shares of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives by Different Dosage Forms in China2.3.1 Injections2.3.2 Gels2.3.3 Eye Drops 3 Analysis on Major Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives Manufacturers in China, 2015-20203.1 Market Competition3.1.1 Market Shares by Sales Value3. 1.2 Market Shares by Sales Volume3.2 Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.2.1 Enterprise Profile3.2.2 Sales of Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives3.3 Harbin Sanctity Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.4 Jilin Connell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.5 Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.6 Heilongjiang Jiangshi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.7 Nycomed3.8 Zhaoke Pharmaceutical ( Hefei) Co. Ltd. 4 Prices of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China, 2019-20204.1 Average Prices of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China4.1.1 Average Price of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China4.1.2 Average Price of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in Different Regions of China4.2 Prices of Major Manufacturers' Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China4.2.1 Prices of Shenyang Xingqi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives4.2.2 Prices of Harbin Sanctity Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives4.2.3 Prices of Jilin Connell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives4.2.4 Prices of Wuhan Humanwell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives4.2.5 Prices of Heilongjiang Jiangshi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives 5 Prospects of Chinese Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives Market, 2020-20245.1 Factors Influencing Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives Development in China5.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities5.1.2 Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size of Deproteinized Calf Blood Extractives in China 2020-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bzhzcv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-cny146-45-million-deproteinized-calf-blood-extractives-markets-2014-2019--2020-2024--301169879.html

SOURCE Research and Markets