China Clear Aligner Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Align Technology, Inc., Angelalign Technology, Inc., Zhengli Technology Co. Ltd., And Huge Dental

China's clear aligner market has been badly impacted by the pandemic in the initial months of 2020. The Chinese clear aligner market, on the other hand, has seen a substantial sales comeback since the country reopened.

This is due to the gradual reopening of dental and orthodontic clinics, as well as a rapid rebound in patient numbers. Despite COVID-19's initial setback, the market has successfully adjusted by using lower capacity, production machinery, and other techniques that decrease the need for manual labour. This has further decreased the labour expenses of clear aligner companies while also improving the quality of their products. China's clear aligner market has increased significantly during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. China's clear aligner market is expected to increase due to the rising GNI per capita, rapid urbanization, dominating younger population, increasing treatment rate, etc.

Yet the market faces some challenges such as clear aligner restriction, undersupply of orthodontics and dentists, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing involvement of private medical institutions, technological advancements, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China clear aligner market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends. China clear aligner market is dominated by a few major players. The key players of China clear aligner market are Align Technology, Inc., Angelalign Technology, Inc., Zhengli Technology Co. Ltd., and Huge Dental are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Orthodontics: An Overview2.1.1 Introduction to Malocclusion and Orthodontics2.1.2 Orthodontics Treatment Methods2.1.3 Traditional v/s Clear Aligner2.2 Clear Aligner: An Overview2.2.1 Introduction to Clear Aligner2.2.2 Benefits of Clear Aligner2.2.3 Disadvantages of Clear Aligner2.2.4 Types of Clear Aligner2.3 Clear Aligner Segmentation: An Overview2.3.1 Clear Aligner Segmentation by Age Group 3. China Market Analysis3.1 China Orthodontics Market: An Analysis3.1.1 China Orthodontics Market by Value3.1.2 China Orthodontics Market by Treatment Type (Traditional and Clear Aligner)3.2 China Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis3.2.1 China Clear Aligner Market by Value3.2.2 China Clear Aligner Market by Cases3.2.3 China Clear Aligner Cases by Age Group (Adults and Children & Teenagers)3.3 China Clear Aligner Market: Age Group Analysis3.3.1 China Adult Clear Aligner Market by Cases3.3.2 China Children & Teenager Clear Aligner Market by Cases 4. Impact of COVID-194.1 Impact of COVID-19 on China Clear Aligner Market4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Clear Aligner Market Players 4.3 Increase Use of Teledentistry 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing GNI Per Capita5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization5.1.3 Dominating Younger Population5.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion5.1.5 Escalating Demand for Aesthetics Enhancement5.1.6 Increasing Treatment Rate5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Clear Aligner Restriction5.2.2 Undersupply of Orthodontists and Dentists5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Technological Advancements5.3.2 Increasing Involvement of Private Medical Institutions 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 China Clear Aligner Market Players: A Financial Comparison6.2 China Clear Aligner Players by Market Share6.3 China Clear Aligner Market Players by R&D Expenses6.4 China Clear Aligner Market Players by Shipment Cases 7. Company Profiles7.1 Business Overview7.2 Financial Overview7.3 Business Strategy

