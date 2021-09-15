China Century Digital Provinces Encyclopedia 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Countdown to the Chinese Century: Digital Provinces Guide Part One" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Chinese Century is imminent and understanding what will be the world's largest economy, its culture, and its philosophy will be imperative to navigate the new world.

Each province's digital economy has been broken down into twelve Fourth Industrial Revolution technological sectors of AI, 5G, blockchain, electric/autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, robotics, 3D printing, virtual/augmented reality, drones, smart cities, high-speed rail, and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Anhui is at the forefront of AI speech recognition but it has also pioneered floating solar PV power and Huangshan is redefining tourism through a remote 5G-powered virtual reality experience from one's own home.

Beijing is China's AI leader but the Blockchain Service Network and the digital yuan are at blockchain's technological vanguard while Beijing is also pioneering 5G, drones, and autonomous vehicles for example as it becomes the new global hub of innovation at the heart of the Jing-Jin-Ji megaregion. The Winter Olympics 2022 will also make it a pioneering global renewable demonstration centre.

Chongqing is at the critical gateway intersection of the historic transformation that will occur in western China and the Belt and Road. Its Cloud Valley smart city of the future will redefine how AI optimises urban infrastructure and the human/robotic relationship dynamic while its horizontal Raffles City skyscraper is revolutionising urban architectural conventional wisdom. Chongqing also pioneered China's first autonomous bus and is at the forefront of Chinese robotics and 3D-printing. Chongqing now has China's fastest high-speed railway and speeds will even reach 800 km/h to challenge commercial aeroplanes.

Fujian pioneered China Unicom's 5G development, Huawei's AND Cloud-VR, and it is home to the world's largest electric battery maker CATL. 'Digital Fujian' lies at the maritime heart of the Belt and Road.

Gansu pioneered China Mobile's blockchain development whilst it has the world's largest wind farm and Dunhuang DSTC is using big data, AI, and VR to redefine how tourism is experienced in the Gobi Desert. Gansu will provide the 'ecological screen' of the Belt and Road and will become a critical north-western hub in the initiative.

Guangdong, China's largest province and home to Tencent, Huawei, and DJI, is leading China in 5G, robotics, and drones but is also now emerging in smart vehicles through Xpeng and offshore wind power. Guangdong at the heart of the Greater Bay Area megaregion will revolutionise high-speed rail development.

Guangxi is the gateway to South-East Asia and home to the largest electric vehicle market in the world spearheaded by SAIC's mini EV that is now China's leading electric vehicle-seller. Guangxi also opened the world's first virtual reality 5G-powered theme park earlier this year.

Guizhou is China's national big data hub and PIX Moving is also redefining the development of autonomous vehicles and 3D-printing. The Gui'an New Area will become a Chinese smart city showcase and the 'World Museum of Bridges' is at the infrastructural epicentre of south-western China's transport.

Hainan will challenge Dubai and Singapore as a global free-trade and tourism hub. It is also at the frontier of China's 5G, blockchain, electric vehicle, and renewable energy development.

Hebei is home to the Xiong'an New Area, China's 1,000-year project and national smart city of the future showcase that will become the 'rural Shenzhen' with 25 million people, 100% renewable energy, and underground city-centre traffic of autonomous vehicles. Zhangjiakou will co-host the Winter Olympics in 2022 and will pioneer 5G-smart high-speed rail, is a global renewable demonstration centre with 100% commercial green energy by 2030, and is at the forefront of China's hydrogen revolution. Cangzhou also is at the frontier of Chinese autonomous vehicle development.

Heilongjiang is the gatekeeper to Russia in the BRI as the most northern part of the Dongbei north-eastern transformational resurgence, is spearheading domestic robotics and agricultural AI and drone application, and is redefining the boundaries of high-speed rail to operate in -40-degree Celsius conditions.

The Chinese economy will be the world's biggest economy by as soon as 2025 at the latest (and 55% digital at around $12 trillion), $30 trillion (GDP) overall by 2030, and $50 trillion- $60 trillion (GDP/PPP) by 2050.

History has come full-circle and the dawn of the new world has arrived; it is Asian but with a Chinese twist. Beijing is the new Chang'an. The future has been designed in China and the Dragon's Digital Dynasty is ready to go global.

