China Capecitabine Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

Capecitabine is a pyrimidine analog (pentoxycarbonyl-deoxy-cytosine nucleoside) that has anti-tumor activity to inhibit a variety of solid tumors, including breast and colon cancer. Capecitabine was developed by Roche. Its product, XELODA was approved to enter the Chinese market in 2001. By 2020, there are several manufacturers in the Capecitabine market in China.According to the market research, the sales of Capecitabine in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, sales in 2020 decreased to CNY 914 million, a year-on-year decrease of 9.31%. The CAGR of Capecitabine sales in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2020 is 1.21%.The analyst expects that with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of Capecitabine in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth in 2021-2025. In 2020, the number of COVID-19 breast cancers worldwide reached 2.26 million, and the number of colon cancers reached 1.93 million, both of which were on the rise.

The number of breast and colon cancers in China will be also on the rise in the future. Therefore, the sales volume of Capecitabine, which is used to inhibit the anti-tumor activity of a variety of solid tumors, will increase with the increase in the number of breast cancer and colon cancer patients in China.

There is also room for sales to rise. In addition, by the end of 2020, a number of companies led by Chengdu Yuandong Biopharmaceuticals have already reported for Capecitabine generic drug approval. In the next few years, more manufacturers will join the Chinese market. The sales volume and sales of Capecitabine in China are expected to rise. Topics Covered:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Relevant Concepts of Capecitabine1.1 Indications for Capecitabine 1.2 Development history of Capecitabine in China 1.3 Approval Information of Capecitabine in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Capecitabine sales in China 2 Sales of Capecitabine in China, 2016-20202.1 Sales Value of Capecitabine 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Region 2.2 Sales Volume of Capecitabine 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region 2.3 Sales of Capecitabine by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020 2.3.1 Tablets2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms 3 Analysis of Major Capecitabine Manufacturers in China, 2016-20203.1 Market Share Analysis of Major Capecitabine Manufacturers 3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume 3.2 Shanghai Roche Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of XELODA (Shanghai Roche Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.'s Capecitabine) in China 3.3 Jiangsu Heng Rui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.3.1 Enterprise Profile 3.3.2 Sales of Aibin (Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co,.Ltd.'s Capecitabine) in China3.4 Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.4.1 Enterprise Profile 3.4.2 Sales of Zuolun (Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Capecitabine) in China3.5 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.3.5.1 Enterprise Profile 3.5.2 Sales of Shoufu (Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.'s Capecitabine) in China3.6 Hoffmann-La Roche Inc3.6.1 Enterprise Profile 3.6.2 Sales of XELODA (Hoffmann-La Roche Inc's Capecitabine) in China 4 Prices of Capecitabine of Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-20214.1 Shanghai Roche Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (XELODA)4.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co,.Ltd. (Aibin)4.3 Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Zuolun)4.4 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Shoufu)4.5 Hoffmann-La Roche Inc (XELODA) 5 Prospect of Chinese Capecitabine drug Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Capecitabine Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Capecitabine Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend Companies Mentioned

