China Botulinum Toxin Type A Markets Report, 2015-2019 & 2020-2024 Featuring Allergan & Lanzhou Institute Of Biological Products

On April 15th, 2002, Botulinum Toxin Type A was approved by the FDA as a medical cosmetic that is injected to temporarily improve the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines. Later, some generic drugs appeared on the market. In addition to the imported Botulinum Toxin Type A (trade name: Botox) produced by Allergan, the Botulinum Toxin Type A products in China also include Botulinum Toxin Type A (trade name: Hengli) developed by Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

According to this market research, Botulinum Toxin Type A has been growing rapidly since it entered China. From 2015 to 2019, its annual sales value increased from less than CNY104.88 million to CNY176.54 million, representing a CAGR of 13.9%.

In China, the medical use of Botulinum Toxin Type A is to treat adult blepharospasm and prosopospasm and some strabismuses, especially acute paralytic strabismus, concomitant strabismus, strabismus caused by endocrine diseases, and the strabismus that cannot be corrected surgically for those aged 12 and above. The incidence of facial neuropathy is increasing in China. Many people are attacked by prosopospasm when they are over-stressed or fatigued. Seeing a global annual incidence of about 0.003%, facial neuropathy is more common in women than in men, and more common in middle-aged and elderly people than in people from other age groups.

However, more users of Botulinum Toxin Type A are women who pursue a thin face or fewer wrinkles. With more than 10 million cosmetic surgeries every year, the market size of medical beauty in China has exceeded USD 15 billion in 2019 and is still growing. As the demand for Botulinum Toxin Type A is expanding, some medical institutions and beauty salons have begun to inject Botulinum Toxin Type A smuggled from South Korea, France, Germany, etc. for their customers. Although the Chinese government only approved the sale of Botox and Hengli, smuggled Botulinum Toxin Type A products are easily available in China.

It is expected that, with the development of China's economy, the rise of income, and the change of consumption habits, Chinese people will spend more on medical beauty, and the market size of Botulinum Toxin Type A will continue to grow in China between 2020-2024. Topics Covered:

Status of China's medical beauty market

medical beauty market Sales value and volume of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China 2015-2019

2015-2019 Sales value and volume of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China by regions and manufacturers

by regions and manufacturers Prices of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China 2015-2019

2015-2019 Competition on China's Botulinum Toxin Type A market

Botulinum Toxin Type A market Major factors influencing the development of China's Botulinum Toxin Type A market

Botulinum Toxin Type A market Prospect of China's Botulinum Toxin Type A market from 2020 to 2024

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concept of Botulinum Toxin Type A1.1 Indications for Botulinum Toxin Type A 1.2 Development of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China 2 Sales of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China, 2015-20192.1 Sales Value of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value 2.1.2 Sales Value by Region 2.2 Sales Volume of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region 2.3 Sales of Botulinum Toxin Type A by Dosage Form in China, 2015-2019 3 Analysis on Major Manufacturers of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China, 2015-20193.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Manufacturers of Botulinum Toxin Type A 3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume 3.2 Allergan 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of Allergan's Botulinum Toxin Type A in China 3.3 Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. 3.3.1 Enterprise Profile 3.3.2 Sales of Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.'s Botulinum Toxin Type A in China3.4 Analysis of Botulinum Toxin Type A Illegally Sold in China 4 Prices of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China, 2019-20204.1 Average price of Botulinum Toxin Type A in China, 2019-20204.2 Average price of Allergan's Botulinum Toxin Type A (Botox) 4.3 Average price of Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.'s Botulinum Toxin Type A (Hengli) 5 Prospects of China's Botulinum Toxin Type A Market, 2020-20245.1 Major Factors Influencing Development of China's Botulinum Toxin Type A Market 5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

Allergan

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

