China Blood Products Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Development Opportunities To Domestic Companies

With the adjustment in the catalog of medicines covered by national medical insurance system, the scope and reimbursement ratio of almost all blood products for clinical use grow tremendously, which has further opened up the blood product market. In 2020, the lot release volume of blood products in China sustained growth, hitting 101.31 million bottles, a year-on-year upsurge of 12.7%.Wherein, the lot release volume of human albumin rose 14.78% on an annualized basis, making up 60%; that of human immunoglobulin (pH4) for intravenous injection as a percentage of 12.92% in the total showed a year-on-year increase of 11.78%; that of human tetanus immunoglobulin soared by 76.7% and accounted for 6.9%; other products like human fibrinogen, human prothrombin complex and human coagulation factor VIII took relatively low shares.The Health Commission of Yunnan Province proposed to set up 24 plasma collection stations (adding 20 new ones based on the 4 pilot ones) across the province, according to the Plan of Yunnan Province for Setting up Plasma Collection Stations (2020-2023) (Exposure Draft) it issued in December 2020. Currently, Shanghai Blood Products under Beijing Tiantan Biological Products has 2 pilot stations operated in Yunnan, having collected a total of around 42 tons. Also, the document indicates blood product companies that construct production bases in Yunnan will be given priority to build. With its plasma station expansion plan, Yunnan may set the pace in loosening the restrictions on new plasma stations. On one estimate, China had boasted 273 plasma collection stations by the end of 2020.In 2020, the pandemic suspended plasma collection in China for two months, stopping collection volume growth. Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences predicted a like-on-like slump of 22%, or 1,000 tons, in plasma collection volume in the first half of 2020.Companies with more plasma stations, such as Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products, China Biologic Products and Hualan Biological Engineering gather pace and will scramble for larger shares on the strength of their great ability to collect plasma, promising their far higher industry status. In 2019, Beijing Tiantan Biological Products, Hualan Biological Engineering, China Biologic Products and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products took a higher combined market share of up to 34.47%.In recent years, there were an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions among blood products companies in China. Leaders roared ahead mainly by way of mergers and acquisitions, an expansion model supplemented by self-built plasma stations. Mergers and acquisitions have been a key part of their long-term strategic plans.

On January 28, 2020, Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy made an announcement that it would merge with Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical and restructure it, and raise funds. Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy now has 13 plasma collection stations, collecting roughly 400 tons in 2019, compared with Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical which owns 10 stations collecting 240 tons in 2019.

Moreover, Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy and Xinjiang Deyuan Bioengineering forged a strategic partnership in which Xinjiang Deyuan Bioengineering promises to provide over 180-ton plasma for Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy every year, totaling more than 900 tons for the five years to come. Southern Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy is thus expected to be a first-echelon player in the industry. China Blood Product Industry Report, 2020-2027 highlights the following:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Blood Products1.1 Definition1.2 Classification1.3 Recombinant Blood Products1.4 Industry Chain1.5 Features 2. China Blood Product Market2.1 Policies2.2 Status Quo2.3 Market Structure2.4 Supply and Demand2.4.1 Supply2.4.2 Demand2.5 Market Size2.6 Competitive Pattern 3. China Blood Product Market Segments3.1 Human Albumin3.1.1 Status Quo3.1.2 Bid Price3.1.3 Market Structure3.1.4 Competitive Pattern3.1.5 Prospects3.2 Human Immunoglobulin (pH4) for Intravenous Injection3.3 Coagulation Factor VIII3.4 Human Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin3.5 Human Immunoglobulin3.6 Human Prothrombin Complex3.7 Human Tetanus Immunoglobulin3.8 Human Rabies Immunoglobulin 4. Major Enterprises4.1 China Biologic Products (CBPO)4.1.1 Profile4.1.2 Operation4.1.3 Revenue Structure4.1.4 Gross Margin4.1.5 R&D Investment4.1.6 Blood Products Business4.1.7 Guizhou Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd.4.1.8 Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co., Ltd.4.1.9 Xi'an Huitian Blood Products Co., Ltd.4.2 Hualan Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.4.3 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.4.4 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products4.5 Guangdong Shuanglin Bio-Pharmacy4.6 Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical4.7 Weiguang Biological Products4.8 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology4.9 Wuhan ZhongyuanRuide Biological Products Co., Ltd.4.10 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.4.11 Shanxi Kangbao Biological Product Co., Ltd.4.12 Green Cross China4.13 Nanyue Biopharming Corporation Ltd. 5. Summary and Forecast5.1 Summary5.2 Development Trends5.2.1 The Industry Continues to Boom5.2.2 Industry Integration Speeds Up, Concentration Rises Further5.2.3 Plasma Collection Volume and Number of Plasma Stations Determine the Status in the Industry5.2.4 Plasma Collection Volume Increases Progressively5.2.5 Enterprises Make More Input in R&D of New Products to Sharpen Competitiveness, Comprehensive Utilization of Blood Plasma Gets a Further Rise5.2.6 Downstream Demand Stimulates the Industry5.2.7 Healthcare System Reform Deepens, Gradual Perfection of Medical Insurance System Favors the Growth of the Industry5.2.8 COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Development Opportunities to Domestic CompaniesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqv833

