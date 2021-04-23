China Autonomous Shuttle Market Report 2021: Product Solutions, Operational Services, And Major Players

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Autonomous Shuttle Market Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies autonomous vehicles that transport passengers on short distances, and delves in the product solutions, operational services, and major players in this market. The development of autonomous shuttles slows down

Many companies, including start-ups, Tier 1 suppliers and automakers (like UISEE, Baidu, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng, Yutong, etc.), will launch autonomous shuttles when trying to develop and test L4 technology, so as to verify the reliability of their autonomous driving solutions.Among them, Navya and EasyMile, which are the first to enter the autonomous shuttle market, perform mediocrely.In fact, the smart sensor configuration of L2+ passenger cars has been developing at an amazing speed, and suppliers such as Baidu have applied L4 technology to the L2+ market. L4 autonomous shuttles have developed slowly in the past two years. Although new players have flooded to the autonomous shuttle market, the development momentum herein is obviously not as good as that of the ADAS market and the autonomous driving market for special vehicles (such as autonomous driving in agriculture, mines and ports). In terms of sensor configuration, autonomous shuttles lag behind the most cutting-edge passenger cars.For example, Navya's autonomous shuttle - Autonom Shuttle Evo uses a lidar + front/rear view camera solution to enable L4 autonomous driving featuring capabilities such as straight driving, turning, U-turning at intersections, autonomous obstacle avoidance, and fixed site parking. It also supports background remote control.Baidu's autonomous shuttle Apollo adopts a fusion solution of lidar + radar + front/rear view camera + surround view camera + ultrasonic radar to independently complete a series of driving capabilities such as autonomously exit from parking spaces, following cars, avoiding obstacles, turning/turning around, stopping at stations, etc. The autonomous shuttle market in China is obviously more booming than abroadAutonomous shuttles mainly operate in parks, scenic spots, campuses, science and technology parks, industrial parks, demonstration areas and other closed/semi-closed or relatively simple mixed traffic environments, where there are a few vehicles and pedestrians and vehicles run slowly. These scenarios are a good starting point for fast realization and commercialization of autonomous driving.The autonomous shuttle market in China is obviously more booming than abroad. Baidu's autonomous shuttles are available in the most scenarios. "Apollo" jointly created by Baidu and Xiamen King Long since 2018 has landed in 35 parks in 28 cities of China. In addition, autonomous driving startups (such as MAGRIDE, WeRide, and QCraft) as well as OEMs (like Xiamen King Long and Zhengzhou Yutong) are actively embarking on this market. Navya: Global autonomous shuttle sales volume will reach 12,600 units in 2025The autonomous shuttle market tends to develop more slowly, but it represents a typical scenario for autonomous driving and still attracts more and more players to join. According to the investor report released by Navya in January 2021, the global autonomous shuttle sales volume will reach 12,600 units by 2025, with a market value of EUR1.7 billion.The autonomous shuttle market will thrive sooner or later, but the crucial problem is who can survive the difficult time. At present, autonomous shuttle enterprises are trying to find successful development paths through various forms of cooperation. We have summarized two paths as below. Key Topics Covered: 01 Overview and Status Quo of Autonomous Shuttle Industry1.1 Definition1.2 Implementation Constraints1.3 Main Technologies1.4 System Composition1.5 Global Autonomous Minibus Market Size1.6 Operation Model1.7 Competitive Landscape 02 Autonomous Shuttle Enterprises2.1 Comparison of Chinese Autonomous Shuttle Companies: Autonomous Driving Companies2.1 Comparison of Chinese Autonomous Shuttle Companies: OEMs2.2 Comparison of Foreign Autonomous Shuttle Enterprises 03 Chinese Autonomous Shuttle Companies3.1 Baidu3.2 MAGRIDE3.3 ECHIEV3.4 WeRide3.5 QCraft3.6 Unity Drive3.7 Xiamen King Long3.8 Zhengzhou Yutong3.9 Wuhan Dongfeng3.10 Higer Bus 04 Foreign Autonomous Shuttle Enterprises4.1 Navya4.2 EasyMile4.3 Local Motors4.4 May Mobility4.5 2getthereFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t17i4i

