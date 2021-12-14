China Automotive Multimodal Interaction Development Market Research Report 2021: Gesture Has Become The Third New Interaction Mode Behind Voice And Face

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Automotive Multimodal Interaction Development Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report combs through and summarizes the interaction modes of mainstream auto brands.

The current automotive human-computer interaction (HMI) is characterized by the following:

In terms of interaction modes, in addition to conventional interaction methods such as touch control, button and knob, voice and mobile phone have become favored options in automotive HMI. Moreover, face, gesture, and car lamp have also become popular interaction options. Some brands even have begun to try new interaction ways, such as eye tracking, voiceprint, and fingerprint.As concerns layout, joint-venture brands remain conservative in interaction modes. They seldom use new interaction methods except for voice and mobile phone. Yet luxury brands are pioneers of multimodal interaction. One example is Mercedes-Benz which has equipped its new-generation MBUX system with multiple new interactions like face, gesture, eye, and fingerprint. By comparison, Chinese leading brands are more active in new interaction modes, for example, Changan Auto has eyesight wake-up and Great Wall Motor offers voiceprint recognition.

Voice as a conventional interaction mode offers improvements in functions.

Besides the original capabilities of voice interaction, features like continuous dialogue, voice area lock, tone switch, and user-defined voice have become next orientations of mainstream brands.

Gesture has become the third new interaction mode behind voice and face.Gesture interaction uses the in-car camera to judge a gesture and send the data to the vehicle system control unit which will then call out the function corresponding to the gesture. Gesture control is more accurate and quicker, and easier to operate than voice control.Brands using gesture interaction include BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Changan, Great Wall, SAIC Roewe, GAC Trumpchi, VOYAH, R Car, BAIC ARCFOX, and Xpeng, of which Great Wall and Xpeng support gesture recognition outside car.WEY Mocha - enable gesture control over ignition, forward/backward movement, suspension, and flameout outside the car.Changan Ford EVOS - the new-generation SYNC+ 2.0 allows gesture control over muting, music play, interface split, and back to the home interface, etc. Light interaction is available to brands like Mercedes-Benz, HiPhi and IM Motors.Light interaction sends a message out by way of flashing, light projection and combination headlight. Light interaction provides channels for communication with traffic participants outside the car, and enables autonomous vehicles to communicate with the surroundings at a time of implementing autonomous driving. Now brands including Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen, Great Wall, BYD, HiPhi, IM and Xpeng have packed this interaction mode.Mercedes-Benz - Projector headlights project warning signs, assisted markings and other information related to driving assistance systems onto the road ahead.IM L7 - Projection headlights enable the projection of interactive alerts, navigation, vehicle information among others, offering lane-level guidance with HD maps.; combination headlights provide several patterns to show the status of users in the cockpit; interactive taillights enable display of words and emoticons, as well as information, for example, thanks, pedestrian warning and state of charge.As well as combination headlights, some brands like BAIC and Samsung are trying to add displays at the front and rear of the body to send messages to pedestrians.BAIC Lite 300 - LED displays at the front and rear of the body show words, emoticons, animations, state of charge and other content. Multimodal fusion holds a future trend.Single-modal interaction has a limited role to play in improvement of interaction experience. Multimodal fusion is obviously a feasible and efficient option for better interaction experience in future. Brands that are developing this feature are Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Huawei and Changan.

Voice + eye sight

Voice interaction shows little ability to recognize fuzzy pronouns like "this" and "that". In this case, the addition of eye tracking for locking direction, plus voice commands, can make the response to commands much quicker.Mercedes-Benz MBUX Travel Knowledge - a driver who fixes his/her gaze on a building says "I want to know the purpose of this building", and he/she will acquire related information. Cerence Look provides technical support.

Voice + lip movement recognition

Accurate acquisition of commands is a key step in the voice interaction process. Complex cockpit environment, noise and high personnel density make it harder to recognize voice. The new voice area lock feature added recently comes as a solution to the problem. Yet for its limitations, the single-model voice interaction technology has a limited effect in improving interaction experience.The combination with lip movement recognition renders voice recognition far more accurate in voice interaction. Lip movements vary over language. In a noisy cockpit environment, combining lip movements, the system can ensure high voice recognition accuracy, even as the voice sounds low.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Overview of Multimodal Interaction1.1 Definition of Multimodal Interaction1.2 Development History of Multimodal Interaction in Vehicle Scenarios1.3 Application of Interaction Modes of Mainstream Brands1.4 Touch Interaction1.5 Voice Interaction1.6 Development Trends of Voice Interaction1.7 Face Interaction1.8 Gesture Interaction1.9 Light Interaction1.10 Biometrics1.11 Other Interaction Modes1.12 Development Trends 2 Multimodal Interaction of Joint Venture Auto Brands2.1 BMW2.2 Mercedes-Benz2.3 Audi2.4 Volkswagen2.5 Ford2.6 Buick2.7 Toyota2.8 Nissan2.9 Honda2.10 Volvo 2 Multimodal Interaction of Chinese Auto Brands3.1 Geely3.2 Changan Auto3.3 Great Wall Motor3.4 BYD3.5 Chery3.6 SAIC3.7 GAC3.8 Interaction Highlights of Voyah FREE3.9 Interaction Highlights of IM L73.10 Interaction Highlights of R Car3.11 BAIC ARCFOX 4 Multimodal Interaction of Emerging Auto Brands4.1 NIO4.2 Xpeng Motors4.3 Lixiang4.4 Interaction Highlights of Weltmeister W64.5 Interaction Highlights of HiPhi X4.6 Interaction Highlights of NETA U ProFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3vcv4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-automotive-multimodal-interaction-development-market-research-report-2021-gesture-has-become-the-third-new-interaction-mode-behind-voice-and-face-301444383.html

SOURCE Research and Markets