China Automobile Radiator Market Report 2021: 70 Million Units In 2020 - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on the Automobile Radiator Industry in China, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on the Automobile Radiator Industry in China, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the production volume of automobile radiators in China exceeded 70 million units in 2020, among which more than 20 million were exported.Increased production volume and penetration of automobiles across the world lead to the growing demand for whole-vehicle manufacturing and aftermarket for automobile radiators.

According to this analysis, with economic globalization and fierce competition in the industry, the global automobile industry experienced a significant change in the past decades. For automobile radiator manufacturers in China, many opportunities for growth were offered over the last 10 years. One opportunity came from stable growth in the automobile component market that stimulated the export of automobile radiators in China. Another being the rapid growth in China's automobile industry, which naturally raises the demand for automobile radiators. China's production volume of automobiles was merely 13.79 million units in 2009 while that in 25.72 reached 29.02 million, with a CAGR of more than 6% over the decade. China has been established as the world's largest automobile producer and seller for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020. Car ownership in China was only 62.81 million units in late 2009. By the end of 2019, it surged to more than 250 million.

According to the analysis, in 2019, China exported approximately 23.9 million automotive radiators, with an export value of 557 million U.S. dollars. The main export destinations include the United States, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, etc. With the outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020, it has had a certain impact on China's auto radiator exports. The analyst predicts that China's auto radiator exports will decrease by about 10% from 2019 to the second half of 2021. Will gradually recover.

Competition in China's market is intense with a large number of manufacturers involved and the market is composed of numerous small-scale enterprises. High certification requirements on OEM put most manufacturers off this market. Therefore, the majority of automobile radiator manufacturers in China focus on supporting domestic and overseas aftermarkets.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, which has had a serious impact on the global economy, the analyst predicts that global and Chinese automobile production will decline in 2020-2021.From 2022, global automobile production will gradually recover. However, global and Chinese car ownership will continue to grow from 2020 to 2025, and the aftersales market will contribute more and more to car radiators. Due to the low price of China-made car radiators, the analyst expects that China's auto radiator exports will still have room for growth in the next few years.

Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive radiator market

Development environment of the automotive radiator in China

Sales volume and value of automotive radiator in China 2015-2025

2015-2025 Sales volume and value of automotive radiator in China by section 2015-2025

by section 2015-2025 Major automotive radiator Manufacturers and their market share in China

Export volumes and values of automotive radiator in China

Major export destinations of China's auto radiators

auto radiators Prices of automotive radiator in China

Prospects of Chinese automotive radiator Market 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concept of Automobile Radiator Industry1.1 Definition 1.2 Classification 1.3 Development Status of Automobile Radiator Industry 1.4 Composition of Automobile Radiator Industry Chain 1.5 The impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive radiator market

2 Development Environment of Automobile Radiator Industry in China and the World 2.1 Economic Environment 2.1.1 Global Economy 2.1.2 China's Economy 2.2 Development Status of Automobile Market 2.2.1 Development Overview of Global Market 2.2.2 Production Volume and Sales Volume in China 2.2.3 Aftermarket in China 2.3 Policy Environment of Automobile Radiator Industry in China 2.3.1 Industrial Competent Departments and Regulation System 2.3.2 Relevant Policies and Major Laws and Regulations 2.4 Development Status of Automobile Component Market 2.4.1 Analysis of the Global Market, 2015-20202.4.2 Analysis of China's Market, 2015-2020

3 Analysis on Automobile Radiator Industry in China, 2015-20203.1 Analysis of Supply 3.2 Analysis of Demand 3.2.1 Overall Market Demand 3.2.2 OEM Market Demand 3.2.3 Aftermarket Demand 3.3 Export Analysis of Automobile Radiators in China, 2017-20203.3.1 Analysis on Export Scale 3.3.2 Analysis of Export Destinations 3.4 Analysis of Production Cost of Automobile Radiators in China

4 Competition in China's Radiator Market4.1 Barriers to Entry4.1.1 Technology 4.1.2 Brand 4.1.3 Capital 4.2 Industry Competition Structure 4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Upstream Raw Material Suppliers 4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Clients 4.2.3 Internal Competition 4.2.4 Potential Entrants 4.2.5 Substitutes

5 Analysis of Major Automobile Radiator Manufacturing Enterprises in China, 2019-20215.1 Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co., Ltd. 5.2 Shandong Houfeng Auto Radiator Co., Ltd. 5.3 Yangzhou Enterex Industrial Co., Ltd. 5.4 Yangzhou Tongshun Radiator Co., Ltd. 5.5 Shanghai Delang Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd 5.6 Jiangxi Xintian Auto Industry Co., Ltd. 5.7 Yangzhou Sanye Radiator Co., Ltd. 5.8 Qingdao Toyo Radiator Co., Ltd. 5.9 Toyo Heat Exchanger (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd. 5.10 Weifang Hengan Radiator Co., Ltd. 5.11 Nanning Baling Technology Co., Ltd. 5.12 Wuxi Hongsheng Heat Exchanger Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 5.13 Lei Te Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. 5.14 Taian Lumei Auto Radiator Co., Ltd. 5.15 Faret Auto Radiator Co., Ltd. 5.16 Chongqing Changjiang Electrical Appliances Industries Group Co., Ltd.

6 Prospect on China's Automobile Radiator Industry, 2021-20256.1 Factors Influencing Development of Automobile Radiators in China 6.1.1 Driving Forces and Market Opportunities 6.1.2 Threats and Challenges 6.2 Forecast on Supply of Automobile Radiator Industry 6.3 Forecast on Demand of Automobile Radiator Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nklskk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-automobile-radiator-market-report-2021-70-million-units-in-2020---forecast-to-2025-301228164.html

SOURCE Research and Markets