China Atorvastatin Market Report 2021-2025 - Sales Value Will Continue To Grow

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Atorvastatin Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst expects that with the effective relief of COVID-19, the sales value of Atorvastatin in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025.

Atorvastatin is a statin drug, which is used to lower blood cholesterol levels. This common drug is mainly used to treat high cholesterol, hyperlipidemia, and coronary heart disease. The original drug Atorvastatin was developed by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals under the trade name LIPITOR. According to the analysis, Lipitor entered the Chinese market in 1999, and then some Chinese local companies' generic drugs were successively listed. Pfizer Pharmaceuticals still accounts for the most market share in China by 2020.

According to the analyst's market research, the sales value of Atorvastatin in the Chinese market increased from 2016 to 2018. In 2019, due to being included in the Chinese government's "4+7" policy for drug centralized procurement, the price of the drug fell sharply, resulting in a year-on-year decrease of 18.33% in its sales value. In 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19 on the overall diagnosis and treatment services of the hospital, the sales value of Atorvastatin in the Chinese market in 2020 dropped to CNY825 million, and the CAGR is about -20.30% from 2016 to 2020.

In addition, the seventh census showed that as of the end of 2020, the total population of China was 1,411.78 million, and the population of 60 years and over was 264.02 million, accounting for 18.70% of the total population. It is expected that the elderly population in China will show an increasing trend. The proportion of the elderly population will continue to rise, and the incidence of cardiovascular diseases will continue to rise accordingly.

In addition, as the pace of life of Chinese residents accelerates, unhealthy lifestyles increase the risk of blood lipid diseases and expand the market for Atorvastatin. Therefore, The analyst predicts that sales value of Atorvastatin in the Chinese market will continue to grow from 2021 to 2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Relevant Concepts of Atorvastatin1.1 Indications for Atorvastatin 1.2 Development of Atorvastatin in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Atorvastatin in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Atorvastatin sales in China 2 Sales of Atorvastatin in China, 2016-20202.1 Sales Value of Atorvastatin 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Regions 2.2 Sales Volume of Atorvastatin 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Regions 2.3 Sales of Atorvastatin by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020 2.3.1 Dispersible Tablets2.3.3 Tablets2.3.3 Capsules 3 Analysis of Major Atorvastatin Manufacturers in China, 2016-20203.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Atorvastatin Manufacturers 3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume 3.2 Pfizer Inc 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of LIPITOR (Pfizer Inc's Atorvastatin) in China3.3 Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.3.3.1 Enterprise Profile 3.3.2 Sales of Youliping (Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.'s Atorvastatin) in China3.4 Beijing Jialin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.4.1 Enterprise Profile 3.4.2 Sales of Ale (Beijing Jialin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Atorvastatin) in China3.5 Qilu Pharmaceutical ( Hainan) Co., Ltd.3.5.1 Enterprise Profile 3.5.2 Sales of Meidaxin (Qilu Pharmaceutical ( Hainan) Co., Ltd.'s Atorvastatin) in China3.6 Fujian Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.6.1 Enterprise Profile 3.6.2 Sales of Anweining (Fujian Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Atorvastatin) in China 4 Prices of Atorvastatin for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-20214.1 Pfizer Inc (LIPITOR) 4.2 Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (Youliping)4.3 Beijing Jialin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ale)4.4 Qilu Pharmaceutical ( Hainan) Co., Ltd. (Meidaxin)4.5 Fujian Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Anweining) 5 Prospect of Chinese Atorvastatin Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Atorvastatin Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Atorvastatin Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc

Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Jialin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Qilu Pharmaceutical ( Hainan ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Fujian Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xs5fvs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-atorvastatin-market-report-2021-2025---sales-value-will-continue-to-grow-301354959.html

SOURCE Research and Markets