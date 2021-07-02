China Anlotinib Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025: An Oral Multi-targeting Small-molecule Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Anlotinib Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Anlotinib is an oral multi-targeting small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor that can target multiple angiogenic factor receptors to inhibit tumor angiogenesis.

It can be used for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), soft tissue sarcoma, clear cell sarcoma, and other diseases. Anlotinib was developed by Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. in China. Anlotinib was approved for marketing in China in 2018.

Its indication is locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer that has progressed or recurred after receiving at least 2 types of systemic chemotherapy in the past. By 2020, Anlotinib has been approved for 3 indications in China, and the only manufacturer is Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. in the Chinese market.According to the market research, the sales value of Anlotinib in the Chinese market increases year by year from 2018 to 2020. Especially in 2019, sales reached CNY 650 million, an increase of about 20 times year on year. The main reason is that Anlotinib has been welcomed by hospitals and patients based on its therapeutic advantages since its approval in 2018. The CAGR of the sales value of Anlotinib in the Chinese market is 444.49% from 2018 to 2020.The analyst predicts that the sales of Rotinib in the Chinese market will continue to grow from 2021 to 2025, with the increase in the number of cancer patients. Lung cancer is the leading cause of human cancer deaths, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths.

According to the data on the number of new cancers in 2020 released by WHO, the number of new lung cancers and deaths in China in 2020 is 280,000 and 710,000, respectively, which are the highest in the world. Anlotinib-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for 80% to 90% of lung cancer in China.

The huge patient population will continue to expand the market of Anlotinib. In addition, the increase in indications will also increase sales. In the first half of 2021, Focavi's fourth indication is in the state of approval in China. It is expected that with the approval of new indications in the future, the patient population of Anlotinib will expand, and sales value and sales volume will also increase to a certain extent. Topics Covered:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Relevant Concepts of Anlotinib1.1 Indications for Anlotinib 1.2 Development of Anlotinib in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Anlotinib in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Anlotinib sales in China 2 Sales of Anlotinib in China, 2018-20202.1 Sales Value of Anlotinib 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Region 2.2 Sales Volume of Anlotinib 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region 2.3 Sales of Anlotinib by Dosage Form in China, 2018-2020 2.3.1 Capsules2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms 3 Analysis of Major Anlotinib Manufacturers in China, 2018-2020 3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Anlotinib Manufacturers 3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume 3.2 Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. 3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of Fukewei (Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.'s Anlotinib) in China 4 Prices of Anlotinib for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-20214.1 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (Fukewei)4.2 Analysis of Other Enterprises 5 Prospect of Chinese Anlotinib drug Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Anlotinib Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Anlotinib Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

