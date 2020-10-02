China And Hong Kong Data Center Market Outlook And Forecast 2020-2025: Market Likely To Be Driven By Investment Increases In Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, And Quantum Computing

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market in China and Hong Kong - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China and Hong Kong data center market size is expected to reach revenue of close to $27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR close to 2% during the forecast period. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the China and Hong Kong data center market during the forecast period:

Renewable Energy Procurement to Reduce Electricity Cost

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services

Implementation of 5G and Smart City Initiatives to Drive Edge Data Center Deployments

The data center market in China & Hong Kong is likely to be driven by the increase in the investment in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and quantum computing. The market for artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to over $10 billion in 2025. In 2018, AI investments in China were around $8 billion, which is likely to increase strongly after the recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. China is among the leader in blockchain technology. The government announced the creation of Blockchain Network (BCN) across 100 cities, which will add developers to build an application without investing in the blockchain framework. Also, the promotion of blockchain to make a predominant technology for online payments is driving the market. Several organizations and government agencies in China currently use blockchain technology, which is expected to grow significantly over the next few years. INSIGHTS BY VENDORSThe data center construction market in China and Hong Kong is continuing to grow in terms of greenfield and brownfield facility construction. The market is still witnessing increased growth in the number of data centers, with high adoption of efficient and modular infrastructure solutions. The market has a strong presence of vendors across all three categories, such as electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

HPE (H3C)

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Group

Lenovo

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup Group

Aurecon Construction

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers Group

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Gammon Construction

ISG

Studio One Design Limited

NTT FACILITIES

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Fuji Electric

Hitec Power Protection

Mitsubishi Electric

Legrand Group

Rittal

MTU On Site Energy

AIRSYS

Kstar New Energy

Prominent Data Center Investors

Apple

Chayora Holdings

China Unicom

ChinData Group

Equinix

GDS Holdings

Global Switch

PT Telekomunikasi Group

Shanghai Athub

Shanghai Qnet Network Technology

SUNeVison

Tencent Holdings

Holdings Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED1. What is the China and Hong Kong data center market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of China and Hong Kong data center market share?3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the China and Hong Kong data center market?4. Who are the leading infrastructure vendors, construction contractors and data center investors in the China and Hong Kong data center market?5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the China and Hong Kong data center market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study4.4 Market Segments4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure4.4.2 Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems4.4.6 Market Segmentation by General Construction4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Internet Penetration7.1.1 Impact Of Internet Penetration In China & Hong Kong7.2 Submarine Cables7.2.1 Impact Of Submarine Cables On China & Hong Kong Data Center Market 8 COVID-19 Impact8.1 Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Market8.1.1 Construction Perspective8.1.2 Infrastructure Production & Procurement8.1.3 Data Center Operations8.2 Impact Of COVID-19 On China & Hong Kong Data Center Market 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Digitalization Drives Data Center Investments9.2 Growing Demand For Colocation & Hyperscale Data Centers9.3 Increased Adoption Of Cloud Services9.4 Big Data & Iot Spending To Drive Data Center Investment 10 Market Restraints10.1 Ease Of Doing Business10.2 Scarcity Of Land In Hong Kong Impacts Data Center Growth10.3 Air Pollution Restricts Free Cooling 11 Market Opportunities & Trends11.1 Increase In Renewable Energy Procurement11.2 Rising Investment in AI, Blockchain Technology & Quantum Computing11.3 Implementation Of 5G & Smart City Initiatives To Drive Edge Data Centers 12 Market Landscape12.1 Market Overview12.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3 Five Forces Analysis 13 Infrastructure13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 IT Infrastructure13.4 Electrical Infrastructure13.5 Mechanical Infrastructure13.6 General Construction 14 IT Infrastructure14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.3 Server14.4 Storage14.5 Network 15 Electrical Infrastructure15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Ups Systems15.3 Generators15.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear15.5 PDU15.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure 16 Mechanical Infrastructure16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Cooling Systems16.3 Racks16.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure 17 Cooling Systems17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2 CRAC & CRAH Units17.3 Chiller Units17.4 Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers17.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers17.6 Other Cooling Units 18 Cooling Techniques18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques18.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques 19 General Construction19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Building Development19.3 Installation & Commissioning Services19.4 Building Design19.5 Physical Security19.6 DCIM/BMS 20 Tier Standards20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine20.2 Overview Of Tier Standards20.3 Tier I & Tier II20.4 Tier III20.5 Tier IVFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2co94s

