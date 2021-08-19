China 5G & 6G Market Summary And Trends For 2021

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 China 5G & 6G Market Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 China 5G & 6G Market Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scale of the 5G market is expected to be more than 1 trillion dollars per year on a global scale. In this context, China is embarking on the construction of a large-scale telecommunications network and is expected to become a huge market. Having already benefited from the ultra-broadband network access provided by 4G, China sees 5G as a technology that will dramatically change the way people live and work.

COVID-19 has forced people to change their lifestyles, and the importance of 5G deployment has been highlighted again. The Chinese government is rushing to expand the coverage area of 5G, both to build a robust and stress-free network and to revitalize the Chinese economy. More importantly, 5G is beginning to be seen as a process of transition to 6G, and technological evolution is occurring at an ongoing pace.

This report will cover 5G market trends in China, including characteristics of components (antennas, etc.) used in 5G, supply chain, 5G base station and device market size forecast, 5G device and service trends, 6G, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 China 5G Market Summary1.1 China 5G Market Background1.2 Applications Overview1.3 Current Status of Telecom Carrier1.4 Integrated Cloud Network1.5 Digital Transformation and Smart City 6G

Chapter 2 China 5G Market Trend2.1 5G Base Station Market2.2 5G Device Market2.3 5G Service Market

Chapter 3 Applications3.1 Smart Home3.2 Autonomous Car3.3 Smart City3.4 Industrial IoT3.5 Smart Agriculture

Chapter 4 Components and Materials4.1 Base Station Concept for the 5G Era4.2 Antenna Concept for the 5G Era4.3 5G Massive MIMO4.4 Cloud Small Cell4.4 Open RAN4.5 PCB and CCL4.6 Antenna Components and Materials4.7 Required Material Properties4.8 Plastic Molding and Secondary Processes4.9 Shengyi Technology

Chapter 5 Market Value Forecast5.1 5G Base Station5.2 5G Smartphone5.3 5G Service5.4 5G Antenna5.5 The Chinese Market from the Perspective of the Global Market

Chapter 6 Competitive Environment Analysis

Chapter 7 6G7.1 Use Case7.2 6G Material Development7.3 6G Road Map

Chapter 8 Conclusion

Companies Mentioned

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Tower

China Union

Comba

HiScene

Huawei

Know

Mobi

Oppo

Shengyi Technology

Tongyu

Vivo

Xiaomi

Xinfengming Group

Yutong

ZTE

