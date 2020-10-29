Chimerix To Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Provide An Operational Update On November 5, 2020

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please dial (877) 354-4056 (domestic) or (678) 809-1043 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time, and refer to conference ID 6085937. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.chimerix.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Chimerix website approximately two hours after the event.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its two clinical-stage development programs are dociparstat sodium (DSTAT) and brincidofovir (BCV).

DSTAT is a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that, compared to commercially available forms of heparin, may be dosed at higher levels without associated bleeding-related complications. DSTAT is being studied in a Phase 2/3 trial to assess safety and efficacy in adults with acute lung injury with underlying COVID-19. A Phase 3 trial protocol to study DSTAT in acute myeloid leukemia has been agreed to with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and site activation is expected in early 2021. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. For further information, please visit the Chimerix website, www.chimerix.com.

