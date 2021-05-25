Chimerix To Present At Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. The Company's three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are brincidofovir (BCV), ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a blinded independent central review is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

