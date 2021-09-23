September 23, 2021
Chill Brands Adds International Marketing And CPG Veterans To Team

Company secures services of Ransom Company and Rhino Marketing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Brands Group announced a service agreement with  Rhino Marketing  that includes support for product development, marketing services and strategic communication.

Rhino Marketing's Thomas Hensley has over 30 years of international brand experience across Red Bull, Budweiser, Nissan, British American Tobacco and the National Football League. He is joined by  Tim Ransom  who is supporting Chill Brands Group using a track record of success that includes successful product design, launches and repositioning with brands that include Fruit of the Loom, Florida's Natural, Coppertone, Coca-Cola, Stax Recording, Hush Collection, Sarana Beer and a litany of other national and international brands. 

"Chill has a robust and popular range of tobacco alternative products that we believe will make the Company a truly global brand," said Chill Brands Co-CEO  Trevor Taylor . Building a global brand requires world-class talent and experience and we are pleased to welcome the expertise of Hensley and Ransom to Team Chill."

SOURCE Chill Brands Group