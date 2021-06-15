Children's Minnesota Ranks Among Best Children's Hospitals In U.S. News & World Report

Children's Minnesota's pulmonology and diabetes programs recognized among the best programs in the country

MINNEAPOLIS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Minnesota has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Children's Hospital for 2021-22, ranking for the health care system's pulmonology and diabetes programs.

The 15 th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. Children's Minnesota ranked No. 42 in pulmonology and lung surgery and No. 50 in diabetes and endocrinology.

"As we cautiously begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, families across the region deserve high-quality specialized care that is close to home," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "As we work to design the next generation of pediatric care, we are extremely proud of our teams for continuing to put kids first, providing excellent, compassionate and equitable care for kids and families during this unprecedented time."

This is the eighth time that Children's Minnesota's pulmonology program has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program set out to educate teens, parents and health care professionals about the dangers of vaping, including the risk for more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Children's Minnesota's diabetes and endocrinology program cares for more young patients with type 1 diabetes than any other medical center in Minnesota. The team is nationally recognized for meeting high standards of diabetes education for families.

The annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings and ratings are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary and specialty care clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

