Children's Minnesota Announces Caroline Njau As Chief Nursing Officer

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caroline ( Ndungu) Njau, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC is joining Children's Minnesota as its new senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer (CNO) effective immediately. In her new role, Njau will be responsible for patient care operations across two hospital campuses, including nursing and patient and family services, as well as nursing strategy, education, and professional development. She is a member of the Children's Minnesota Executive Leadership team.

"We're thrilled to have Caroline join the Children's Minnesota family and bring her wealth of expertise to our patients and families," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "I'm confident that her optimistic leadership and deep commitment to health equity, diversity and inclusion, and continuous patient care improvement will help us shape our future to better meet the needs of our patient families today and in the future."

Njau has worked in a variety of health care leadership positions for more than 15 years. Before joining Children's Minnesota, Njau was the director of hospital and nursing operations at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Most recently, she co-led the Health Equity Initiative. She began her nursing career in Medical-Telemetry units at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. Njau earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Kennesaw State University in Georgia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas.

"I am deeply humbled and full of joy, gratitude and excitement as I join Children's Minnesota," said Njau. "Health care has been rapidly evolving over the last few years and we have experienced growth and change in so many ways. As we pave forward our path and design the next generation of pediatric care, we will continue to ground ourselves in our shared values, mission and vision that makes Children's Minnesota such a treasured part of the community."

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

