Children's Institute Goes Virtual With 3rd Annual Cape & Gown Gala

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Institute (CII), the social impact organization dedicated to transforming the lives of children exposed to adversity and poverty in Los Angeles, is hosting a virtual fundraiser that supports programs designed to close the gap across Los Angeles communities suffering from decades of under-investment and racist policies.

The event, emceed by Emmy Award-winning TV host and author Loni Love, will feature Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Wesley Lowery and Deputy Police Chief Emada Tingirides. Lowery is a journalist, author and correspondent for 60 in 6. He was previously a national correspondent at The Washington Post, specializing in issues of race and law enforcement. He led the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting in 2016, and his most recent project, Murder With Impunity, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2019.

Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides joined LAPD in 1995 and created the Community Safety Partnership Program (CSP), along with Civil Rights Attorney Connie Rice. CSP is focused on building relationships, improving quality of life and sponsoring youth programing. In 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department Chief of Police Michel Moore promoted Emada to Deputy Chief and she now leads a permanent Community Safety Partnership Bureau.

CII's President & CEO Martine Singer said that while this year's Cape & Gown Gala is virtual, the need to raise awareness and support for families has only gained importance in light of the health and economic crisis from COVID-19 and ongoing social unrest.

"Families trying to escape poverty have seen their incomes disappear and their livelihoods put in danger during this pandemic," Singer said. "We need to invest in these communities to avoid major setbacks that could last generations and close the gap in opportunities to ensure an equitable future for all."

Last year's Cape & Gown Gala raised $1.2 million for CII's early education, behavioral health and family strengthening programs.

Attendees will receive a gourmet snack box by Nyesha J. Arrington who has appeared on Top Chef and Food Network's Chef Hunter.

Select sponsors will also receive wine from Ceja Vineyards, a Mexican-American family owned winery founded by Amelia, Pedro, Armando and Martha Ceja producing premium estate grown wines from the Napa and Sonoma Valleys. In one generation the Ceja family has gone from immigrant vineyard workers to grape growers and winery owners.

To support Children's Institute by attending the 3 rd Annual Cape & Gown Gala, please visit: https://www.childrensinstitute.org/gala2020

Founded in 1906, Children's Institute (CII) is the largest agency of its kind working to transform the lives of children exposed to adversity and poverty in Los Angeles. By providing early education, behavioral health and family strengthening services, CII reaches 30,000 children and families annually in communities where support is needed the most. Learn more at https://www.childrensinstitute.org/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-institute-goes-virtual-with-3rd-annual-cape--gown-gala-301177741.html

SOURCE Children's Institute