Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Opens Nicholas And Athena Karabots Primary Care Center In Norristown

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is proud to announce the opening of the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Primary Care Center Norristown. Nicholas and Athena Karabots, local philanthropists and longtime supporters of CHOP, pledged $2 million to support the renovation and re-location of CHOP's Primary Care Center in Norristown, PA.

Located at 1437 Dekalb Street, Suite 100, across the street from CHOP's former Norristown Primary Care site, the new Center will support a growing patient population and need for comprehensive primary care and other social services to serve residents of the community.

" Nicholas and Athena Karabots' dedication to helping children in underserved communities is truly admirable, and on behalf of everyone at CHOP, I thank them for their ongoing partnership and support," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "The new Norristown Center will enable us to serve even more families and provides a wonderful opportunity build off the successful healthcare model we have developed at the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pediatric Care Center in West Philadelphia."

In 2013, a generous donation from the couple enabled CHOP to open the Karabots Center in West Philadelphia. Today, the Center is a beloved community hub for more than 32,000 children and families each year. The newly renovated, 10,000 square foot space in Norristown will offer the same high-quality, comprehensive primary care as the West Philadelphia site, as well as offer critical services, such as onsite behavioral health and social work, to meet the needs of children and families in the Norristown community.

"My wife and I are pleased to support the renovation and re-location of CHOP's Primary Care Center in Norristown," said Nicholas Karabots. "We strongly believe it's a necessity for all children, especially those living in difficult situations in underserved communities, to have access to healthcare services and other resources. We trust that the new Center will provide children and their families with opportunities that they once thought were inaccessible."

Through an innovative partnership with the Norristown School District, telehealth visits will also be offered at the Norristown site, as well as a walk-in clinic where sick patients can be seen without a scheduled appointment. Local community agencies will also be invited to share the space to provide additional resources, such as grief counseling and art therapy, for patients and families.

