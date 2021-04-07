Children's Home Society Of NC Recognizes Child Abuse Prevention Month

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each April Children's Home Society of NC (CHS) recognizes National Child Abuse Prevention Month to reinforce the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. This is a time to celebrate all the good things our communities do to promote healthy child development and reflect on the work that still remains.

Last year there were 121,000 investigated reports of abuse and neglect in North Carolina. Research shows that protective factors are present in healthy families. Protective factors are conditions or attributes of individuals, families, communities, or the larger society that mitigate risk and promote healthy development and wellbeing.

Promoting the following protective factors is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect:

Nurturing and attachment

Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development

Parental resilience

Social connections

Concrete supports for parents

Social and emotional competence of children

"Today, with the COVID-19 situation, people are experiencing many forms of overwhelming stress. Individuals and families are more isolated than in previous times," said Rebecca Starnes, CHS Vice President of Programs.

"The hopeful news is that families have support. Parents can learn about their children's needs and learn new, better ways to react. Parents can change their behavior, and even if they've had problems or challenges in the past, the majority can provide a safe, loving, and permanent home for their child," Starnes added .

Children's Home Society is dedicated to providing top-quality, evidence-based programs and services to children and families throughout North Carolina. Our education and child welfare staff provided services to more than 22,000 individuals last year, educating and preserving families, supporting children and families through transitions, and creating new families.

For more information on Children's Home Society and our mission to ensure a permanent, safe, and loving family for every child, and to learn more about becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 1-800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

About Children's Home Society of North CarolinaChildren's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 119 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-home-society-of-nc-recognizes-child-abuse-prevention-month-301264349.html

SOURCE Children's Home Society of North Carolina