Child Media Use And Purchasing Behaviour Report 2021 Featuring Amazon, Minecraft, WhatsApp, TikTok, Fortnite, Apple Among Others

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ChildWise Trends and Predictions 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details trends in media use and purchasing behaviour amongst 5 to 16 year olds over the last ten years, using data drawn from the publisher's annual Monitor Report, and uses this wealth of data to make predictions about future measurements.

Trends and Predictions 2021 covers:

Computer ownership

Internet access

Websites / Apps

Console ownership and time

Mobile ownership and usage

Children's television channels

Reading time and frequency

Magazines and comics

Money and self purchase

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction / Summary / Sample

Computers

Computers - Ownership

Computers - Internet Access

Computers - Favourite Websites/Apps

Gaming

Gaming - Console Ownership

Gaming - Console Brands

Gaming - Time Spent Playing

Mobile Phones

Mobile Phones - Ownership

Mobile Phones - Usage

Television

Television - Children's Channels

Reading

Reading - Time and Frequency

Reading - Magazines and Comics

Money and Spending

Money and Spending - Income

Money and Spending - Self-Purchase

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Among Us

Apple

Fortnite

Google

Instagram

Microsoft

Minecraft

Netflix

Nintendo

Roblox

Snapchat

Sony

TikTok

Whatsapp

YouTube

