Chief Resource Officer Dan Brewer Set To Deliver Keynote Speech At Tech And Innovation Summit

ROLLA, Mo., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewer Science's Chief Resource Officer Dan Brewer is slated to address the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry's virtual Tech and Innovation Summit on August 19. The event highlights Missouri's technological feats as well as maps out a vision for future innovation. By raising Missouri's profile in the microelectronics space, he will highlight how Brewer Science has generated strong research and development, high-paying jobs and cutting-edge technology.

As Missouri celebrates its 200 th year of becoming a state, Rolla-headquartered Brewer Science marks its 40 years of innovation. With Missouri pivoting towards the future, his speech will highlight global achievements in Missouri - especially as it relates to building out a resilient, domestic supply chain for continued microelectronics advancement. This year, Brewer Science joined the Missouri Tech Alliance and founded the American Materials Technology Partnership - two initiatives that will help further cement America's leading role in technological advancements.

"I am honored to deliver the keynote address and continue to push for strengthened technological achievements in the great state of Missouri," said Dan Brewer. "As we continue to grow microelectronics innovation in Missouri, we are thrilled to play a role in helping the United States maintain its leadership position as the technology pioneer of the world."

About Brewer ScienceBrewer Science is a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes that foster the technology needed for tomorrow. Since 1981, the organization expanded its technology portfolio within advanced lithography, advanced packaging, smart devices and printed electronics to enable cutting-edge microdevices and unique monitoring systems for industrial, environmental, and air applications. Brewer Science's relationship-focused approach provides outcomes that facilitate and deliver critical information. With headquarters in Rolla, Missouri, Brewer Science supports customers throughout the world. Learn more about Brewer Science at www.brewerscience.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-resource-officer-dan-brewer-set-to-deliver-keynote-speech-at-tech-and-innovation-summit-301357780.html

SOURCE Brewer Science