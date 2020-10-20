Chief Medical Officers From Boston Scientific, Illumina, Johnson & Johnson, And QIAGEN To Keynote Veeva MedTech Summit Online

Veeva Systems (VEEV) - Get Report today announced the featured keynote speakers at 2020 Veeva Medical Device & Diagnostics Summit Online. Chief medical officers from Boston Scientific, Illumina, Johnson & Johnson, and QIAGEN will discuss the industry's shift to modernize processes and content and data management, and the impact it will have on end-to-end product development.

More than 1,000 industry professionals from over 200 medical device and diagnostics companies will come together to showcase progress in accelerating the product lifecycle and keeping up with regulations such as EU IVDR and MDR. Speakers will share learnings in streamlining the management of processes in clinical, quality, regulatory, and commercial content. Featured sessions include:

Alcon on the benefits of unifying clinical data and operations for faster trial execution.

on the benefits of unifying clinical data and operations for faster trial execution. Baxter Healthcare showcasing its RIM transformation for better visibility and compliance.

showcasing its RIM transformation for better visibility and compliance. Roche Diagnostics sharing best practices in meeting new EU IVDR requirements using an advanced regulatory solution.

"There is a shift underway among medical device and diagnostics companies to modernize the management of processes across the entire product lifecycle," said Jim Diefenbach, general manager of Medical Device and Diagnostics at Veeva. "We are proud to partner with some of the most innovative MedTech companies in the world to improve collaboration, maintain compliance, ensure quality, and enable speed in product development."

2020 Veeva Medical Device & Diagnostics Summit will take place Oct. 28-29, 2020. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Learn more and register at veeva.com/MedDeviceSummit.

