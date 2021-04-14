Chief Enterprises Releases New 12-Cavity Sealed Power Distribution Module

Chief Enterprises adds the most compact version of their power distribution module to the American-made BRIC® product line for sale to on and off road OEMs and their wire harness suppliers.

ELMHURST, Ill., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Enterprises introduces the BRIC® mini, the latest addition to their line of Ingress Protected (IP67) sealed power distribution modules. The BRIC mini is a compact and cost effective way to house plug-in 280 style automotive components such as ATM fuses, Micro relays, ATM circuit breakers, and other similar components in an environmentally sealed enclosure.

Protect your critical components today with the BRIC mini.

It was designed in the USA to withstand the harsh environments of today's heavy-duty applications, including Agricultural & Turf Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powersports, and more. Recognizing the unique challenges that OEMs face in these industries, the BRIC Mini sports in-demand features that few products offer today. It will give OEMs and wire harness suppliers a robust and flexible option to house crucial electrical components that make their vehicle come to life.

Competitive Advantages of the BRIC® mini include:

Extremely Compact Footprint

Hydrophobic Vent in Base to Alleviate Pressure from Component Produced Heat without Inhaling Water & Debris

Base Mounting to Alleviate Stress on Seal

Crush Ribs in Cover for Additional Component Retention

Pull-to-Remove Cover for Easy Service Access

Compatibility with the industry preferred TE Connectivity MCP 2.8 Terminal System

EWCAP Standard Mounting Capability

Optional Accessories: TPA (Terminal Position Assurance), CPA (Cover Position Assurance), Labels, & Tethers

BRIC mini technical specifications are now available online and Chief engineers are available for immediate design-in support. Sample quantities can also be ordered directly through Chief Enterprises.

The BRIC mini joins a full family of sealed power distribution modules with a variety of footprints to hold both low and high amperage components. The BRIC is available in 24, 48 and 84 cavity configurations and holds 280 style plug in components supporting up to 360A. It is constructed with high strength glass reinforced thermoplastic (polybutylene terephthalate - "PBT") and features a hydrophobic vent that releases pressure from component produced heat without allowing water or debris to enter the module.The product line also includes the BRIC Fusion, a very versatile option that houses higher amperage components such as ISO footprint relays & Maxi fuses. To learn more about the BRIC family, visit the Chief Enterprises website.

Chief Enterprises LLC Over the past 30 years Chief Enterprises has served as the critical link between the electro-mechanical component manufacturer and on and off-road Original Equipment Manufacturers. This role has been carved in the industry through four vital functions: logistics, engineering, power distribution expertise, and their integral relationship with Robert Bosch Powertrain Solutions. Chief supplies the highest quality components & assemblies available through strategic vendor partnerships and their own design & manufacturing capabilities. Chief specializes in connection systems, automotive relays, power distribution, circuit protection, audible warning devices, and more.

Chief is also the Sole North American distributor of Bosch Connector Parts handling all sales, customer service, engineering & quality support in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Chief is a Great Place to Work™ certified company with locations in Elmhurst, IL and Chihuahua, Mexico. ISO 9001 & ISO 14001 Certified. Private Equity Company in the Cyprium Partners Portfolio. For more information please visit our website at www.chiefent.com.

Contact: Jessica HerzogMarketing Manager 630.530.1224 x 212 jessherzog@chiefent.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chief-enterprises-releases-new-12-cavity-sealed-power-distribution-module-301268266.html

SOURCE Chief Enterprises