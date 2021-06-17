Chief Chocolate Officer, Steward Of Williams Sonoma's Peppermint Bark For 19 Years, Pivots To New Adventures In Candy Land And Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan A. Costello, founder and former co-owner and Chief Chocolate Officer (CCO) at Easton Malloy, Inc., makers of the world-famous Williams Sonoma Original Peppermint Bark, announces her new endeavor. After designing and building their newest chocolate and confection manufacturing facility in 2019, Megan is now setting a new trajectory for her life with food, chocolate and her namesake Megan A. Costello brand.

"I am an entrepreneur at heart so, for me, the thrill is in envisioning a company, designing equipment, building factories and creating products and flavor profiles. To be a creator, one has to be free to create and leave behind the day-to-day duties." The new Megan A. Costello brand offers her expertise in product and flavor design and includes collaborations alongside established industry colleagues.

"It was more than a sugar rush to build my first factory in San Francisco. The city had just taken a major hit from the first tech bubble bursting, and there was plenty of space to grow. It was perfect timing for burgeoning food entrepreneurs bootstrapping businesses and, for those of us in food (especially chocolate), we helped each other. We didn't have role models for some of what we were doing and making. We were not descendants from generations of chocolatiers, but we were passionate and determined. Chocolate has rules and boundaries, and when you are fortunate enough to have millions of pounds to play with, testing those rules and boundaries is half the fun." Another facet of the Megan A. Costello brand is to give back by sharing Megan's expertise with the next generation of burgeoning entrepreneurs.

As a highly conscious Master Chocolatier with a rich history of sourcing natural ingredients, Megan A. Costello is about preserving and protecting these sources. Megan advocates for sustainable and fair-trade cocoa. Her position in the culinary community as an accomplished business owner gives Megan a powerful platform to instill knowledge and values to entrepreneurs in the food industry about the responsibility they have from the ingredients they source all the way through to the packaging they use.

The Megan A. Costello brand is born out of a love of invention. This new trajectory from distinguished chocolate factory owner allows Megan to immerse herself in the food community as a prominent innovator, collaborator and educator.

