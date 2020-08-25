FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS' (CHS) - Get Report specialty retail brand, Chico's®, introduces The Art of Chic campaign, a more fashion-forward approach that is true to its boutique heritage. Designed by women, for women, the brand seeks to deliver artfully stylish pieces for accomplished women to embrace and express their individuality.

"Our customer is at the core of everything we do," says Kimberly Grabel, Senior Vice President, Marketing. "We are responding to her wardrobe needs by enabling her to look chic and unique, regardless of her personality or destination. We put great care and intention into every piece throughout our collection, crafting designs as versatile as the women we serve."

Inspired by its heritage of global artisan designs, Chico's continues to create carefully curated seasonal collections with quality, comfort and versatility as the focal point. From wardrobe essentials to unforgettable styles, every item is unique.

"As part of the brand refresh, we have enhanced our logo with an emphasis on the essence of the brand by highlighting the chic in Chico's," Grabel continued. "This new modern design is an introduction of an artful brushstroke that captures the artistic essence of our brand. It signifies our celebration of women who embrace the unique expressions of their individual style."

Chico's is known for its passionate and dedicated community of brand advocates. Despite COVID-19, the Chico's social media community has grown 15%, and the brand continues to see record-breaking engagement metrics.

"As a brand that seeks to spark joy for women, we have created narratives that engage the customer in a personal way and aim to put the spirit of chic in everything we do," states Brett Bolin, Creative Director. "We're working with talented artists and set designers to create custom works of art inspired by the design of our collections. You'll see this hand-painted artwork throughout the photography of our seasonal campaigns."

Chico's will be hosting a sweepstakes for customers next month for a chance to win a piece of the artwork showcased in the upcoming Fall campaign.

As part of the integrated marketing campaign, Chico's is also partnering with a diverse group of social media influencers over the age of 40, who have a unique sense of style and a joyous attitude, to amplify the initiative and drive new customer acquisition.

To view the latest collection featuring easy-fitting, effortlessly chic styles that suit the new, more casual way of living, visit www.chicos.com.

About Chico's

Chico's was founded in 1983 as a small gallery filled with artfully stylish pieces. Chico's continues to provide carefully curated collections with quality, comfort and versatility, and essentials punctuated by memorable pieces, pops of color & prints, and globally inspired finds.

Now, there are over 600 Chico's boutiques and outlets nationwide, international (franchise) partners, a monthly catalogue, and 24/7 shopping at chicos.com and chicosofftherack.com.

About Chico's FAS, Inc.

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of February 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,341 stores in the U.S. and Canada and sold merchandise through 70 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise also is available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, visit www.chicosfas.com.

