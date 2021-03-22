Chico's FAS, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Jay Topper As Chief Digital Officer

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) - Get Report today announced that Jay Topper has been appointed Chief Digital Officer. In this role, Mr. Topper will oversee the Company's technology, infrastructure and security, and supply chain and logistics, and he will report directly to Molly Langenstein, president and chief executive officer of Chico's FAS.

Mr. Topper has more than 20 years of digital experience and joins Chico's FAS from FTD®, where he served as chief digital officer and was instrumental in driving the company's ecommerce business, products & technology functions, supply chain and ecommerce operations for the past four years.

"Jay is an experienced leader with a proven track record of increasing consumer engagement and revenue. He will be instrumental in creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience and identifying customer friction points and unlocking sales and growth in our Company," said Molly Langenstein, President and CEO. "As we continue to position ourselves as a digital-first and customer led Company, I am proud to welcome Jay to Chico's FAS."

"I am incredibly excited to join Chico's FAS at this pivotal time for the business," said Mr. Topper. "I look forward to partnering with Molly and the entire team as we continue to strengthen the company and deliver superb experiences for our customers."

Prior to FTD, Mr. Topper was chief technology officer of Vitacost, where he led technology, fulfillment, distribution, social media and customer service. Before joining Vitacost, he served as SVP, of Customer Success at Rosetta Stone where he oversaw technology, CRM, learning engagement and customer service.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnect™, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 1,302 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 68 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, www.soma.com and www.mytelltale.com as well as through third-party channels.

For more detailed information on the Company, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

