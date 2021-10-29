Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment's Popcornflix Debuts Action-Packed Original Documentary Hollywood Bulldogs On November 1

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the premiere of the original documentary Hollywood Bulldogs on Popcornflix on November 1. Popcornflix is the destination for fans of action-fueled films and television series, adding original content to its curated mix of the classic favorites fans love.

Hollywood Bulldogs, the first original documentary on Popcornflix, tells the rough-and-tumble story of the small community of British stunt performers who went on to dominate Hollywood in the 1970s and 80s. They choreographed, created, and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars, Conan, the Alien films and more. They crashed cars, jumped from burning buildings, shot, stabbed, kicked and punched their way into cinema history.

Popcornflix also offers many exclusive films and TV shows that are not available for free on any other platform such as Men of War (Dolph Lundgren), Robert the Bruce (Angus Macfadyen) , Cold Blood (Jean Reno), Fist To Fist (Jino Kang), Prophet (Don "The Dragon" Wilson), Stray Bullets (James Le Gros), Inferno (Don "The Dragon" Wilson), Crown Vic (David Krumholtz), and Cagefighter (Jon Moxley and Chuck Liddell) and the series Heroes of Lucha Libre and Spides.

"I'm so excited that my new documentary Hollywood Bulldogs is getting its U.S. debut on Popcornflix because it's a movie for people who love action movies and can't get enough of them," said Jon Spira, the film's director. "This is the first time many of these stories have ever been heard outside the industry and these are stories which will make you laugh and make you gasp. So grab a beverage, grab some popcorn, and find out what was really going on behind the action of your favorite action movies."

"The new Popcornflix is the home for all the action movies you love. And with compelling documentaries like Hollywood Bulldogs, we'll also take you behind the scenes to see how all the magic happens," said Jeff Meier, head of programming at Crackle Plus. "We are ramping up our efforts to bring more thrilling blockbusters and TV content to Popcornflix, so this is just the beginning."

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENTChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

