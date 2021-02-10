Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment's Crackle Plus Signs Agreement To Launch Crackle App On Smart TVs Powered By The VIDAA Smart Operating System

COS COB, Conn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle Plus signed an agreement to launch the Crackle app on Smart TVs with the VIDAA smart operation system, including Hisense Smart TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense.

At launch, Crackle content on VIDAA will be available to VIDAA customers in the U.S. using their proprietary operating system. VIDAA customers will gain access to Crackle's extensive library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Breaking Beauty, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Insomnia, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

VIDAA's system gives its users not only the classic live television experience, but also dozens of streaming apps delivering entertainment as either video-on-demand or linear feeds. The VIDAA Smart TV platform was launched by Hisense in 2014 amassing over 20 million global installs since that time.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, "Crackle is excited to partner with VIDAA and to offer free access to our growing library of Originals and Exclusives, as well as our expanding library of studio films, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV shows."

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENTChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT VIDAAVIDAA is a Linux based open smart TV operating system, currently used on Hisense TVs. Established in 2014, it has - in just six years - become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA is introducing a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the core of the design. VIDAA is preinstalled on new Hisense TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense.

