Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Announces US Premiere Of Crackle Original Science Fiction Thriller Series, 'Insomnia'

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks announced today the U.S. premiere of the Crackle original series Insomnia , launching on Friday, January 1 st.

From Executive Producer and Director Slava N. Jakovleff ( Siberia, The Birthright) and Executive Producer Michael Ohoven ( Capote, Rica Famosa Latina, Push), the series stars Shaun Sipos ( The Vampire Diaries, Melrose Place), Dylan Everett ( Supernatural, DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Pasha Lychnikoff ( Shameless, Deadwood), and Alex Jay, who will make her debut.

Set in the streets of Moscow, Russia, the eight-part series chronicles the story of 20 strangers from around the globe who are forced to play the ultimate game of life and death. There can only be one winner and time is of the essence. Injected with a poison that will stop their heart if they fall asleep, contestants must kill or be killed for the antidote and a new life.

" Insomnia combines chilling suspense with nonstop action that our audience will love," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "We are thrilled to add this sci-fi series to Crackle's growing slate of original programming."

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming, Crackle adds Insomnia alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer, A Reindeer's Journey, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, On Point, The Clearing, Corporate Animals, and Going From Broke, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Insomnia is distributed in the United States by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

Crackle linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENTChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONSTaylor KrafchikEllipsis csse@ellipsisir.com(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACTKate BarretteRooneyPartners LLC kbarrette@rooneyco.com(212) 223-0561