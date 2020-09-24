Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Announces Rollout Of New VOD And Linear Services For Crackle Plus Networks

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the rollout and timing of the previously announced major distribution expansion for its Crackle Plus networks. In addition, the company announced new distribution on Vizio Watch Free for Crackle and Popcornflix.

Crackle Plus recently signed video-on-demand (VOD) and linear distribution deals with Xfinity Flex, Plex, Xumo, Fubo TV, and Philo for the Crackle and Popcornflix networks. Including the Crackle VOD network, which has already launched on Plex, 15 additional Crackle and Popcornflix VOD and linear networks are expected to launch on these platforms by the end of the year.

"We are excited to expand the devices and services on which consumers can watch our Crackle and Popcornflix networks," said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. "Our networks are free to use and have high quality programming, including original and exclusive titles that can't be viewed on any other AVOD network. We continue to look for more distribution opportunities for the Crackle Plus networks."

Crackle and Popcornflix linear and VOD networks will each be available in the U.S. on up to 26 devices and services by the end of the year including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENTChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUSCrackle Plus is a video-on-demand (VOD) joint venture formed by Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE). The company's consumer facing ad-supported VOD (AVOD) channels include Crackle (US and Canada), Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, and Espanolflix. It also owns subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare. Crackle Plus reaches over 40 million monthly visitors making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Its content library includes over 80,000 hours of programming.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS Taylor KrafchikEllipsis csse@ellipsisir.com(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACTKate BarretteRooneyPartners LLC kbarrette@rooneyco.com(212) 223-0561