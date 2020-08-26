Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Announces New Originals And Exclusives, Movies, And Series For Crackle Plus For September

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for September.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle Original Series

Spides (September 17 th), a sci-fi series following a murder investigation that takes a darker turn than the police expect.

New Crackle Exclusives

Corporate Animals (September 1 st), a dark comedy starring Demi Moore as a self-obsessed CEO of an edible flatware startup and Ed Helms as the leader of a team-building excursion.

Metro Sexual (September 1 st), a hilarious Australian sitcom that gives you a peek behind the doctor's curtain at a small local sexual health clinic and their wacky employees.

Blue Iguana (September 1 st), two ex-cons working dead-end jobs in a greasy spoon diner get the caper of a lifetime dropped into their laps, starring Sam Rockwell and Ben Schwartz.

New Crackle Channels for September

Emmy Winners Channel (September 17 th), walk through television history with some of the greatest Emmy winners in the entertainment industry like Tina Fey, and casts of TV classics All in the Family, The Carol Burnett Show, and Barney Miller .

Crime Time (September 1 st), created for armchair detectives everywhere, get your sleuthing skills on with great shows such as classic Unsolved Mysteries and Forensic Files, Psychic Investigators, and features like An American Crime .

Trapped Channel (September 1 st), feeling trapped? Find a little freedom with a channel that delivers titles like Corporate Animals, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Train to Busan, and Dave Made a Maze .

Because Aliens Channel (September 17 th), check out the sci-fi excellence of the Crackle Original series, Spides , the classic My Favorite Martian , and features like Alien Hunter and Starship Troopers: Invasion .

Sam, Snakes, and Planes Channel (September 1 st), celebrating all things snakes, planes, and Sam Jackson with titles like Changing Lanes , Black Snake Moan , the series Pan Am , and hyper-reptilian feature, Anacondas: Trail of Blood .

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in September

White House Down (September 1 st), while touring the White House a D.C. police officer (Channing Tatum) has to battle terrorists in order to save not only his daughter, but also the President (Jamie Foxx) from certain destruction.

Dead Man Down (September 1 st), a mobster's lieutenant (Colin Farrell) is helped by a woman (Noomi Rapace) who seeks revenge on the man who permanently scarred not only her face, but her entire life.

Stealth (September 1 st), three pilots (Jamie Foxx, Jessica Biel, and Josh Lucas) deep in a hush-hush government program must use all their skill and brains to outthink an AI computer program that is dead-set on starting World War III.

The International (September 1 st), an Interpol agent (Clive Owen) and an American District Attorney (Naomi Watts) risk their lives to battle an international banking conglomerate and bring their illegal arms dealing to the world stage.

Wind Chill (September 1 st), when two college students (Emily Blunt and Ashton Holmes) heading home for Winter Break encounter a snowstorm and a wrong turn, the weather ends up being the least of their terrifying problems as the past truly comes back to haunt them.

Hard Rain (September 1 st), a star-studded cast tells the story of the nephew of an armored-car driver (Christian Slater) who, during a flood, battles a gang of thugs led by Morgan Freeman to keep three-million dollars from flowing into their hands.

