Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Adds Michael Jay Solomon As Senior Advisor

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today that Michael Jay Solomon, a seasoned television industry veteran, has become a Senior Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Solomon will assist Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in various business functions, including program library and company acquisitions, co-production financing, as well as sales and other activities, with a focus on assisting the Company with respect to its global AVOD rollout.

Mr. Solomon has been the largest distributor of American television content in the world for the last 40 years, and he has pioneered the international marketplace for the American television industry in addition to running major media companies. After eight years with United Artists and 14 years with MCA, he founded Telepictures Corporation in 1978, which went public 14 months later in January of 1980. Seven years later, Telepictures merged with Lorimar to form Lorimar Telepictures Corp., which was ultimately acquired by Warner Bros. Mr. Solomon became Lorimar's President and served on the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Solomon then became President of Warner Bros. International Television, heading up the company's sales and marketing functions with a focus on television, cable and satellite companies internationally.

"It's rare to find someone with the experience, relationships and knowledge of the global television business that Michael has," said William J. Rouhana Jr, CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. "We are privileged to have his input and expertise as an invaluable resource in helping us further build our business."

"I couldn't be more pleased to be Senior Advisor to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and to work with Bill Rouhana and the excellent, professional team that he has put together," said Michael Solomon. "This is a wonderful Company that under Bill's direction has grown substantially in a very short time. I look forward to contributing to this growth on a world-wide basis in all aspects of our industry."

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENTChicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company's content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company's success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company's services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

