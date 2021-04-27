Chicken Salad Chick Opens Sixth Restaurant In Upstate South Carolina

ATLANTA, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in South Carolina with a new restaurant opening in Anderson. Located at 1708 East Greenville Street, the Anderson restaurant marks the brand's sixth location in the Upstate region and 11 th overall in the state, with a restaurant in Rock Hill slated to open later this year. The Anderson location will celebrate its grand opening on May 11 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following South Carolina's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Anderson restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, May 11 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

- Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. · Wednesday, May 12 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick tote bag.

- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick tote bag. Thursday, May 13 ­­- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free small Chick cooler.

­­- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free small Chick cooler. Friday, May 14 - Guests can purchase two Quick Chicks and get one Quick Chick free all day long.

- Guests can purchase two Quick Chicks and get one Quick Chick free all day long. Saturday, May 15 - The first 150 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick cup and drink with their meal.

Multi-unit franchise owners Julie Beville and Michelle Singleton of Sing Bev Hospitality, LLC are the team behind Chicken Salad Chick's South Carolina expansion. The restaurant industry powerhouses opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Greenville in 2013 and have quickly expanded to own and operate a total of 12 locations throughout the Carolinas, including all of the brand's locations across Upstate South Carolina. As Beville and Singleton debut their 13 th restaurant in Anderson, the team is on track to open the Rock Hill location later this year.

"Over the past eight years, we've grown incredibly close to communities across the Carolinas by serving the brand's fresh, flavorful menu items and providing a hospitable atmosphere to our friends and neighbors," said Julie Beville. "With every community we join, there's a new opportunity for us to work with a dedicated staff of employees, support local charitable organizations, and welcome all new Chick fans to the family. Our passion for this brand and our loyal guests grows stronger with each restaurant, and we are thrilled to be sharing it with the community in Anderson."

Chicken Salad Chick in Anderson will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of a "Chick Special" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 5/17/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickAndersonSC/

About Chicken Salad ChickChicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 185 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact: Shana RosenthalFish Consulting954-893-9150 srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-opens-sixth-restaurant-in-upstate-south-carolina-301278123.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick