Chicken Salad Chick Opens Fifth Restaurant In Greater Cincinnati Less Than Two Years After City Debut

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in Ohio with its newest company-owned restaurant in Western Hills. Less than two years after debuting the brand's first Cincinnati area location in 2019, the Western Hills restaurant marks the fifth location in the greater metropolitan area, alongside both company and franchise restaurants in Mason, Anderson, Oakley, and Crestview Hills. Located at 3420 Werk Road, the Western Hills restaurant, which features a drive-thru, will celebrate its grand opening on April 21 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

"There are so many vibrant towns around the greater Cincinnati area, each with a diverse and bustling food scene. Our four existing locations have introduced residents to the rich, fresh flavors of Chicken Salad Chick and the Southern-inspired cuisine has been a fast favorite," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We are thrilled to continue our expansion in the area and couldn't have chosen a better place than Western Hills for our fifth location. We look forward to welcoming guests, both new and returning, to our restaurant and know the best is yet to come."

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Ohio's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Western Hills restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, April 21 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Chicken Salad Chick will also be hosting a Friends and Family event on April 19 and April 20 from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm to kick off the Western Hills grand opening celebrations. Guests will get a sneak peak of the new restaurant and will receive a free meal, however, donations are welcome. All donations received during the event will benefit The Dragonfly Foundation, an organization that supports pediatric cancer patients and their families during and after treatment. To secure your spot, visit the Friends and Family event page.

Chicken Salad Chick in Western Hills will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 4/26/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWesternHillsOH

About Chicken Salad ChickChicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 185 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

