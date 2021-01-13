Chicken Salad Chick Makes South Florida Debut With First Restaurant Opening In Coral Springs

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its newest restaurant in Coral Springs. Kicking off a string of development in the state, the Coral Springs restaurant marks the first Florida opening this year with additional locations in St. Petersburg, Ocala, Gainesville and Wellington slated to open over the next several months. The Coral Springs restaurant, which is located at 2908 North University Drive at The Walk of Coral Springs, will make its South Florida debut on January 27 and will celebrate by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Florida's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Coral Springs restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, January 27 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

- Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Thursday, January 28 ­- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Friday, January 29 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, January 30 -The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick tote bag, Chick koozie and stadium cup.

The Coral Springs restaurant is owned and operated by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Claibourne and Nicholas Rogers of The Rogers Group, LLC. Claibourne was first introduced to the brand in 2015 while serving as an account director at Chicken Salad Chick's public relations agency, Fish Consulting. From assisting with grand opening strategies to boosting consumer awareness of the brand's offerings, she was an integral part of the Chicken Salad Chick team and when presented with the opportunity to open the brand's first restaurant in South Florida, the Rogers couldn't resist. The husband-and-wife-team are thrilled to be opening in Coral Springs and have plans to open an additional location in Boca Raton in the next couple years.

"When I started working with Chicken Salad Chick, I immediately fell in love with the founder's story, the corporate team and the brand's values. The only downside was that there wasn't a location near me! So any time I would visit the Auburn headquarters for meetings, I would fill my carry on bag with as much chicken salad as I could fit and share with my coworkers, family and friends. They quickly became hooked and I knew then that Chicken Salad Chick would be the perfect addition to Coral Springs' growing restaurant scene," said Claibourne Rogers. "My husband and I are thrilled to be starting our journey as Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners and are excited to introduce South Florida to the flavorful chicken salads we've come to love."

Chicken Salad Chick in Coral Springs will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:30a.m.-8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1 st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 2/1/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickCoralSprings

About Chicken Salad Chick Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 175 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact: Nikki Rode Fish Consulting 954-893-9150 nrode@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-makes-south-florida-debut-with-first-restaurant-opening-in-coral-springs-301207583.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick