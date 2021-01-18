Chicken Salad Chick Kicks Off The New Year With Sixth Annual Guest Appreciation Day On Thursday, January 21

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to thank all guests for their unwavering support and loyalty, Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the return of its annual Guest Appreciation Day. Taking place on Thursday, January 21, the special event will provide all guests with a free scoop of the brand's original and best-selling flavor, Classic Carol, at select participating locations. Guest Appreciation Day is scheduled annually in January to celebrate the birthday of the brand's founding.

Chicken Salad Chick is continuing to closely follow state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and, with in-restaurant dining limited at many restaurants across the country, the brand is extending the offer to include online ordering and drive-thru to allow greater flexibility for all guests. The free scoop of Classic Carol will be available through dine-in and carryout as it has been in past years and will also be added to all orders placed online or through the Craving Credits app, including delivery and curbside pickup. No purchase is necessary for guests who place orders in-restaurant; online orders placed that day will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol per entrée purchased. For guests visiting restaurants, Chicken Salad Chick is maintaining social distancing measures and all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol.

"This month, we celebrate the 12 th anniversary of Chicken Salad Chick's founding by Stacy and Kevin Brown, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who has continued to support our restaurants during this past year," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We've always strived to be a comforting place for families to enjoy a fresh, flavorful meal, and during this time of uncertainty, we were more determined than ever to provide dining options that fit our guests' needs. Guest Appreciation Day is our way of saying 'thank you' to all the guests who order online, take-out or dine-in at Chicken Salad Chick. The guest support and enthusiasm for our brand this past year makes this day even more special."

Chicken Salad Chick's united purpose of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others makes up the brand's foundation and serves as its motivation behind everything it does. Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, Chicken Salad Chick and its franchise owners expanded take-out and online ordering options and introduced neighborhood drop-offs and deliveries in order to better serve guests. The brand also made it a priority to give back to essential workers working on the frontlines of the communities it serves. Chicken Salad Chick restaurants worked with local business owners and customers to implement giveback initiatives such as Feeding the Frontlines and Donate A Meal, to provide food to nurses, doctors, medical technicians, EMTs, medical offices, police and fire stations, grocery store workers, and more. Since March of 2020, Chicken Salad Chick and its guests have donated more than 20,000 meals to frontline workers and provided free chicken salad for a year to teachers across the country.

For more information and to see if your local restaurant is participating, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad ChickChicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 175 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

