Chicken Salad Chick Grows Memphis Footprint With New Restaurant Opening

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its newest company-owned restaurant in Wolfchase. Following the brand's opening in Bristol in September, the Wolfchase location marks Chicken Salad Chick's 16 th restaurant in the state and fourth in the greater Memphis area. The Wolfchase restaurant, which is located at 8361 Highway 64, will celebrate its grand opening on November 4 and offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

"The Wolfchase opening is significant to us because it showcases the amount of unwavering support we continuously receive from the Memphis community and highlights the strength and resilience of our business model," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Navigating the hardships that 2020 has brought into our lives hasn't been easy, but our incredible teams and loyal guests in the Memphis area have continued to propel our growth and we couldn't be more excited to open our newest restaurant in Wolfchase."

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Tennessee's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Wolfchase restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, November 4 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

- Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, November 5 - The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Friday, November 6 - The first 50 guests at 10am and the first 50 guests at 6pm to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick wooden cutting board.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick wooden cutting board. Saturday, November 7 -The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick in Wolfchase will be open Monday - Saturday from 10a.m. -8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1 st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 11/9/20.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Ten (10) winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 11/9/20.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickwolfchase/

About Chicken Salad ChickFounded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 175 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

