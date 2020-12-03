Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion In Louisiana With New Restaurant Opening In Bossier City

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Louisiana with its newest restaurant in Bossier City. Following the opening in Ruston in October, the Bossier City location marks the tenth restaurant in the state and second location in the greater Shreveport area. The Bossier City restaurant, which is located at 3107 Airline Drive, will celebrate its grand opening on December 16 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Louisiana's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Bossier City restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. There will be plexiglass at the service counter in between team members and guests, and for added convenience, the Bossier City restaurant will have a pick-up window for guests who choose online ordering and call ahead ordering only.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, December 16 - Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

- Free Chicken Salad for a Year - The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, December 17 ­- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick Special redeemable on the next visit. Friday, December 18 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, December 19 -The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Bossier City restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Ray Pynes and Lacy Galligan of Sami R. Investments. The brother-and-sister team have more than ten years of restaurant experience, operating an Another Broken Egg Cafe in Shreveport before joining the Chicken Salad Chick family. Pynes and Galligan were first introduced to the brand in 2016 and were instant fans of the made-from-scratch menu items and impeccable service. They opened their first Chicken Salad Chick location in Shreveport three years ago and following the Bossier City opening, have plans to open additional restaurants in Longview and Texarkana, Texas in the future.

"For the past three years, my brother and I have had the absolute pleasure of serving the Shreveport community. Walking into work each day has been such a blessing, as you can clearly see how special Chicken Salad Chick is to the residents here," said Lacy Galligan. "Opening our new restaurant in Bossier City during the holiday season couldn't be more perfect timing. Chicken Salad Chick is all about enriching lives and serving others and that's exactly the type of comradery we feel this time of year. We can't wait to open our doors!"

Chicken Salad Chick in Bossier City will be open Monday - Saturday from 10a.m.-7p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1 st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 12/21/20.**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Ten (10) winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 12/21/20.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBossierCity/

About Chicken Salad ChickFounded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 180 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact: Nikki RodeFish Consulting954-893-9150 nrode@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicken-salad-chick-continues-rapid-expansion-in-louisiana-with-new-restaurant-opening-in-bossier-city-301186076.html

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick