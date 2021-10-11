Chicken Salad Chick Continues Growth In Virginia With Roanoke Restaurant To Open October 19

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest location in Roanoke, VA, the second location opening in the greater Roanoke community following the opening of the concept's Christiansburg location earlier this April. As Chick fans get excited for the Roanoke location to open, they can also expect more to follow later this year in Hampton, Virginia. In celebration of the Roanoke Chicken Salad Chick opening on Tuesday, October 19, located at 4340 Electric Road, the restaurant will be offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

To kick off the grand opening, Chicken Salad Chick Roanoke will open their doors for friends and family to support a local charity that the local franchise owners are directly involved in, the Blue Ridge Autism Achievement Center, with the goal of helping the community even before opening day! This is something special that each new location does to put down its neighborhood roots, in line with Chicken Salad Chick's core values of spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others. During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, October 19 GRAND OPENING DAY - Free Chicken Salad for a year to the first 100 guests! The first 100 guests will receive one free large Quick Chick per month for 12 months! Additionally, one lucky guest will be randomly selected to win one free large Quick Chick per week for 52 weeks!*

Behind the continued development of Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in the Roanoke area is husband and wife duo Mary Lisa and Lee Anderson along with Hunter Cray of RJP Concepts, LLC. The Andersons opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Christiansburg earlier this April, and they raised more money during their friends and family event for the local community than any other Chicken Salad Chick grand opening. Their love for Chicken Salad Chick began when they were regulars of the concept while living in Dothan, Alabama. After relocating their family to Virginia, the duo began to build the brand in an all-new market, bringing the Southern hospitality further north. Experienced franchisees, the two have owned and operated seven Planet Fitness locations across Georgia, Florida, and Alabama before joining the Chick family in 2019.

Cray joins this Chick team with an accounting degree from Auburn and six years working in the finance industry. His appreciation for the simple-but-delicious concept began during his time as a team member in Oxford, Mississippi. He was later promoted to corporate trainer where he assisted in opening more than 75 locations. In this role, Cray met the Andersons during their Christiansburg location opening. With great synergy between Cray, the Andersons, and the brand, Cray joined RJP Concepts, LLC, now leading operations and training for the team while Lee focuses on development and Mary Lisa on community and guest relations. RJP Concepts, LLC also have two additional Chicken Salad Chick locations planned to open in Virginia.

"When Lee and I first experienced Chicken Salad Chick in Alabama, the restaurant quickly became our favorite place to gather with friends and family for lunch or dinner. The brand complimented our family values and we connected with its simple but tasty concept and warm hospitality, which made it the perfect opportunity to continue our journey in franchising," said Mary Lisa Anderson. "Bringing Hunter onto the team was a natural fit with his bright personality and knowledge of the brand. Lee, Hunter, and I now call Southwest Virginia home, and we can't wait to bring Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch, Southern-style chicken salad to our Star City of the South."

Chicken Salad Chick Roanoke will be open Monday - Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive at Chicken Salad Chick between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Grand Opening Day to get checked In. The first 100 people will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. While waiting, guests will need to download the Chicken Salad Chick App and get registered. Upon arrival, guests will grab their spot in line, make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value, and once inside, scan a special code to make the "First 100 Spot" official. If a guest is late or misses their designated return time, the spot will automatically be awarded to the next guest in line.Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their Chicken Salad Chick App the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Winners must download the Chicken Salad Chick App, be 16 years or older, and purchase The Chick or any item of greater value. Not valid with any other offers. Limit one reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickRoanokeVA .

About Chicken Salad Chick Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

