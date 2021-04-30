Chicco Launches The First Hybrid Baby Bottle Ever

The Best of Both: The Wellness Benefits of Glass and the Convenience of Plastic in One Bottle

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicco is launching a game-changing innovation that offers the purity of glass and strength of plastic in one remarkable bottle with none of the drawbacks. The ChiccoDUO™ baby bottle is made with an advanced patented technology used in medical and pharmaceutical products that bonds micro-thin inner layers of 100% pure Invinci-glass™ to a premium plastic outer layer. This creates a first-of-its kind hybrid baby bottle that is break-proof, lightweight and long-lasting and importantly shields baby's milk from plastic. This revolutionary technology is utilized for products ranging from syringes delivering medicine into eyes to vials for covid vaccines, which have no extractables or leachables and can withstand very high and low temperatures.

Like glass, Duo harbors none of the unpleasant odors or aftertastes of typical plastic bottles - it stays clear, won't stain, or discolor and lasts longer. But unlike glass, it's breakproof and lightweight. And for even more convenience, the bottles have laser etched calibrations and decoration, so there is no ink fading or chipping over time. DUO bottles are BPA, BPS, PVC, and phthalate free and are dishwasher, bottle warmer and sterilizer safe. The sleek design makes Duo comfortable and easy for babies or parents to hold.

Duo has already received five prestigious awards including Good Design, IDA (International Design Award) , Mom's Choice Gold Award, Parent Tested Parent Approved, and NAPPA Award ( National Parenting Product Awards).

The bottle features the Intui-latch® anti-colic nipple with a textured, skin-like feel that positions baby's tongue and lips for a natural, intuitive latch helping to prevent air ingestion, for baby's feeding comfort. The bottle features a breast-like slow flow, making it easy for baby to control and ideal for transitioning between breast and bottle feeding. And the Intui-Latch nipple is baby approved with a 9 out of 10 acceptance rate in consumer testing.

ChiccoDUO - the first hybrid baby bottle - a game-changing innovation that's better for baby's wellness and parent's peace of mind. The DUO bottle will be on shelves in May 2021, beginning with BuyBuyBaby and to be followed by other retailers in June.

For more on Chicco Duo, visit ChiccoUSA.com/duo-bottle.

