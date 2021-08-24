Chicagoland Sports Hall Of Fame To Induct 14 New Members At 24th Annual Ceremony

The regions most accomplished athletes and individuals among those being inducted

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame (CSHOF) will host its 24th annual induction ceremony on Thursday, October 28th at McCormick Square's state-of-the-art Wintrust Arena. This year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner will honor 14 new members.

2005 Chicago White Sox World Series Champion and current Fox Sports Analyst A.J. Pierzynski headlines an induction class that will also honor 2x MLB All Star and T.F. South High School alum Curtis Granderson, Franklin Park natives coach Mike Shanahan and MLB executive Ned Colletti of the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Dodgers, Naperville Central High School alum Candace Parker of The Chicago Sky, Woman's Professional Tennis legend Katrina Adams and DePaul University Basketball great Tom Klienschmidt round out the hometown heroes.

Chicago Blackhawk and 3x Stanley Cup Champion Patrick Sharp will be receiving the Stan Mikita Award. Former on-air partners David Kaplan of ESPN radio and Chicago Bear Tom Waddle will be inducted with Kaplan receiving the 2021 Excellence in Media Award and Waddle entering the hall as a Chicago Bear.

2021 NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship coach Scott Drew of Baylor University will be receiving the Ray Meyer Award with NFL Pro Football Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Tajuan Ernest "Ty" Law attending to receive the annual George Connor Award for the years 2020 and 2021. Finalizing the 2021 class is MLB Hall of Famer, baseball executive, player and owner Andrew "Rube" Foster of The Chicago American Giants who will be inducted posthumously.

"We are thrilled with the lineup of our 2021 class after taking a break in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. This might be the strongest class in our Hall of Fame's existence," said CSHOF President Charles P. Carey. "Each year the CSHOF board works tirelessly to program an event and induction ceremony that celebrates the very best individuals in Chicago sporting history to continue our cause of supporting education and athletic programs for underprivileged youth. Our 2021 ceremony is going to be extra special."

The annual event benefits Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Charities, a 501c3 tax exempt organization in Illinois honoring those who have distinguished themselves through their contributions in sports.

