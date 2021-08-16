Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, 2021 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-two (22) cents per share, payable September 20, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.

